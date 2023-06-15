The NFL was represented by some of their staff during the Los Angeles Pride Parade recently. It was made clear that the league supported the LGBTQ community as others stand in opposition. Some conservatives are against what the league is doing and are boycotting over their stance.

Other NFL fans took to Reddit to go after those who boycotting the league's stance as one mentioned former President Donald Trump:

Other fans mention that conservatives attempted to "boycott" when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled:

Back in 2021, defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active player in the league to come out as gay. Nassib was a member of the Raiders at the time and released a video on social media to make the announcement:

"I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."

#RaiderNation Mad respect to #Raiders DE Carl Nassib for coming out and having the courage to live his truth Mad respect to #Raiders DE Carl Nassib for coming out and having the courage to live his truth#RaiderNation https://t.co/ip10LqMlXQ

Nassib played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, playing in 13 games. He recorded 23 tackles and three-and-a-half sacks with the team. The former Penn State star is currently a free agent.

The 2023 NFL season and some major headlines

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

On September 7th, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions to kick off the upcoming season. It will be the second time that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have opened the season.

NFL fans will also be treated to last season's Super Bowl matchup as the Chiefs host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. This 2023 season will also be the debut of Aaron Rodgers in a New York Jets jersey after 18 seasons with the Packers.

We'll also see if the Madden curse can be broken as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills look to make it to Super Bowl 58 this season at Allegiant Stadium. This season, as is every season, is for everyone.

