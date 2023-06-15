Patrick Mahomes is adored not just by Kansas City Chiefs fans but by NFL fans all over the world. The quarterback's fanbase is a mixture of adults and children, but some fans think he's a terrible influence on the latter.

The Chiefs posted a video on Instagram of Mahomes teasing their new Super Bowl rings. However, one fan asserted that the quarterback is not a great role model for children:

Many responded to the fan's comments, coming to the defense of the 27-year-old superstar:

Mahomes attended a concert by country music star Luke Combs and took in some beers with Combs on stage.

Morgan James @morgoj Worked the #lukeCombs concert tonight but got finished in time to catch some of festivities! What a pop for @PatrickMahomes Worked the #lukeCombs concert tonight but got finished in time to catch some of festivities! What a pop for @PatrickMahomes! https://t.co/JdhSLXzgHl

While some took issue with the Chiefs superstar taking in a cold one, most were completely fine with it.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs looking to repeat

Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

The two-time NFL MVP is looking to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl victories. That feat hasn't been accomplished since Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to consecutive wins in the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in February in Super Bowl 57. Patrick Mahomes took home Super Bowl MVP honors after throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns in the 38-35 win.

The Chiefs' schedule for the upcoming season sees them facing the Eagles on Monday Night Football and the Buffalo Bills the following week.

We'll see if the quarterback can make history and yet another appearance in the big game.

