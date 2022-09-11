"At this point you being on a team is a meme" , "Last time you played, you 'took that s** off', so unlikely pal" - NFL fans roast Antonio Brown after stating his desire to return to league

Former All-Pro and potential future Hall of Fame wide receiver Antonio Brown is not on a roster for the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season. After blowing up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late last season, he has not been signed. It's unclear as to whether the wide receiver has even received any interest from a team.

He has previously seemed intent on pursuing a musical career, stating that he wants to be one of the best recording artists of all time. He performed at Rolling Loud, so it's not a stretch to say he could make a name for himself in rap.

Now that the NFL season is officially back, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer has expressed his interest in returning to the NFL. Brown took to social media, saying he wants to suit up again. His tweet is complete with a short video showcasing him burning a defensive back for a touchdown. Clearly, even last year, Brown still had the talent to play and make a serious impact.

The Tweet is below:

His off-the-field issues (which overflowed onto the field last season) are cause for concern. This is probably why no NFL team has signed him yet. It's more than likely not a talent or even an age issue.

Fans have seen Brown's request to get on an NFL team and have responded, with some believing there's no way he gets signed. Here are the top comments:

There's always a chance that a wide receiver needy team could sign him, but there's an equally good chance Antonio Brown is finished in the NFL.

What's next for Antonio Brown?

Antonio Brown - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Brown has stated that he wants to make music, so if his NFL playing days are truly over, then that would likely be his next move. However, he clearly doesn't want his playing days to be over just yet.

There are some teams that could use his services, but that would mean taking a risk on their part. The Green Bay Packers have a largely untested receiver room and there are far worse options than Brown. The majority of franchises could use a veteran of his ability on their roster. But can they be certain of his commitment?

The issue Antonio Brown now faces is time. The longer he is out of the NFL and the older he gets, the less likely he is to be signed. Despite his off-field issues, his desirability might be at its highest right now, which is a disappointing reality for him.

Time will reveal if the former Pittsburgh Steelers star can make it back to the NFL, or if this is the end of the road for him.

