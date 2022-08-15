WATCH: Antonio Brown features in wild music video snippet alongside OnlyFans star

Antonio Brown is known for being an All-Pro wide receiver, one of the best in the NFL in the 2010s. However, since he's become a free agent, it seems like he may have moved on from football. He's pursuing a music career right now and it's not going that poorly.

Brown is now appearing in a snippet of a song from Ayleks, a recording artist and OnlyFans star. This is a new development but not the biggest achievement for the NFL star in the music world.

Recently, Brown performed at Rolling Loud, which is no small feat. This music festival is for some of the best rappers in the world, so Brown's presence there was impressive to say the least. He performed alongside rappers like Playboi Carti, Future, Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby.

As far his latest appearance is concerned, the song is called 'GIMME'. According to Ayleks, the song has been in the works for a couple of years, so it's highly anticipated.

It's only a short teaser video, but the artist promised she would release it with 7,000 comments. At the time of writing, the video had over 1,300 comments, so it looks like Brown's next big appearance is coming soon.

Is Antonio Brown really done playing in the NFL?

There were very few wide receivers at Antonio Brown's level when he was in his prime. During the 2010s, no receiver was as dominant as him and he was probably on a Hall of Fame track.

Recent behavior and his inability to play on a team for more than a few months might have derailed that. But he was a genuinely effective player and could possibly make an impact even now.

However, it doesn't seem like he's planning a return to football. He hasn't announced his retirement, but his focus is on the music industry and not on football.

His performance at Rolling Loud, which might not have been critically beloved, is proof that he can make waves in that industry.

Tons of rappers don't make it to that venue, especially not athletes who turned to music. Brown, on the other hand, has music videos and his latest appearance alongside Ayleks signals that he's all-in on music.

It's a shame because his talent in football is quite good. There are tons of teams that could use his services. So, will he really pass that up for a mediocre music career?

There's no telling, but the ex-wide receiver has proven one thing over the last few years: He's enigmatic enough to do anything he feels like. Presently, it seems like he feels making music and not catching footballs is a good idea.

