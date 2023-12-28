Deebo Samuel continues to terrorize the NFL with his versatility. Through 15 games, he has tallied 53 catches for 834 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He has also added 179 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

However, lately, he’s making headlines for his feud with 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton. But that narrative took a surprising plot twist when Samuel got duped by someone pretending to be the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner.

Football fans frustrated with Deebo Samuel for not vetting if he’s communicating with the real Cam Newton

A Twitter user shared an Instagram conversation wherein a friend of someone’s pledge brother pretended to be Cam Newton while texting Deebo Samuel. The guy got Samuel’s number during his playing days with the Gamecocks.

This revelation has one football fan commenting:

“Deebo’s an i**ot LMFAO”

Another NFL follower said:

“He got Camfished”

Here are other reactions to Deebo Samuel falling for a fake Cam Newton.

The feud between Samuel and Newton started when the former NFL quarterback called San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy as a “game manager.” The All-Pro wideout called out Newton in his recent appearance on Up & Adams to stop texting him after criticizing his quarterback.

However, Newton responded that while he’s still a fan of Samuel, he doesn’t have his number and is not the one calling or texting him.

But the one who pretended to be Newton copied his unique font when texting with Samuel. He even “invited Samuel to his podcast” after criticizing Purdy. There’s also a video of the prankster dialing the 49ers’ wide receiver’s number.

Deebo Samuel can focus his anger by playing exceptional football

After allegedly getting duped by a fake Cam Newton, it would be better for Deebo Samuel to bury this issue and channel his energy to become a dominant receiver. After all, he had a down year in 2022 after becoming an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2021 via 1,770 yards and 14 touchdowns from scrimmage.

While the 49ers have clinched a postseason berth, they are not locked in for the NFC’s top seed since the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions are also at 11-4. Samuel and the Niners can earn that Wild Card Round bye and home-field advantage by defeating the Washington Commanders in Week 17 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18.

Meanwhile, Samuel can register the second 1,000-receiving-yard season of his NFL career. He will need at least 166 yards in their remaining regular season games to reach that milestone.