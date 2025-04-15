Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter made a name for himself at the collegiate level as a two-way star. Hunter's ability to play both wide receiver and cornerback has raised some worries about his long-term viability in the NFL.
Hunter told NFL reporter Garrett Podell that NFL teams haven't expressed concerns over him playing both sides of the ball. He said, though, that if he was drafted by a team that prohibited him from doing so, he wouldn't play.
Hunter's recent comments about refusing to play if not granted that opportunity upset NFL fans.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Some NFL fans believe his comments are a red flag and could negatively affect his draft stock.
"All I ever hear about this guy is all the stuff he won’t do."-one NFL fan stated
"How to tank your draft stock 101."-one person on X speculated
"I’m just gonna bookmark this. I’m not even gonna say nothing. I’ll check back on this tweet in week 10."-said another of Hunter's future in the NFL
Some wonder if it's just an empty threat ahead of the NFL Draft and questioned if he would actually hold out. Others said Travis Hunter will learn quickly that he can't make the rules once he is in the NFL.
"Until he sees all that money lol"-another predicted
"A top 4 pick is already telling the team that has not yet drafted him how he will be unhappy and QUIT if they don't do what he wants? Is he serious?"-questioned another
"Young kid got a lot to learn... he don't call the shots."-one person replied
Colorado will retire Travis Hunter's jersey ahead of NFL Draft
Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders left the Colorado Buffaloes on a high note. They will now be honored during this weekend's annual spring game for their contributions.
ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Colorado will retire Hunter's No. 12 jersey and Sanders' No. 2 jersey during the spring game.
Hunter and Sanders are projected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft next week.
Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles