Travis Kelce is one of the most well-known faces of the National Football League. Since he began dating superstar Taylor Swift, that notion has only multiplied. Kelce now finds himself attending some of the biggest events in the nation.

On Saturday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was in attendance at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. The annual, iconic horse race calls for suits, dresses and hats for both men and women.

As soon as Kelce was seen entering Churchill Downs, his outfit went viral. The tight end wore an off-white, pinstriped suit that he paired with a light blue shirt that had a white collar. He then wore a dark blue top hat that had a feather adhered to the side. Fans had mixed opinions on the suit and hat combination.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter), shared their opinions on his Kentucky Derby outfit. Some believed that he was a superstar in his own right and that he owned the moment, while others thought that he looked more like an old-school mobster.

"Is he running a speak easy?" one fan stated.

“I got 100k on the horse “city slicker” ya see. He’s primed and ready for a big race ya see,” another said.

"Yooooo but that collar’s tight. And that’s whats up," one user on X stated.

Travis Kelce was spotted standing in the crowd with other Derby attendants and betting on horses throughout the day. However, the comments on his outfit kept coming as one social media user compared his look to the Monopoly man.

However, for every diss the Kansas City Chiefs tight end received, there was also a positive comment from some of his fans who thought he looked flawless.

"He looks like he’s an ensemble cast member in a high school production of Guys & Dolls," one said.

"he looks like he should be a monopoly go character," one social media user thought.

"Travis is giving old Hollywood I love it," one fan who loved the outfit stated.

Was Taylor Swift at the Kentucky Derby with Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been spending lots of quality time together during the NFL offseason. After the singer spent the 2023 NFL season jetting to his Kansas City Chiefs games, the tight end has returned the favor and supported Swift at different tour stops.

The couple also made their Coachella debut last month as they were spotted supporting Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff during their sets. Just last week Swift and Kelce were in Las Vegas, Nevada for Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' charity gala for the "15 and the Mahomes" foundation.

Taylor Swift, however, was not at the Kentucky Derby with Travis Kelce this weekend. Which may be due in part to the next leg of her tour beginning in just a few weeks. Taylor Swift will embark on the European leg of "The Eras Tour" on May 9, 2024, with the first stop in Paris, France.