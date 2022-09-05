"Herschel knows everyone buys groceries, not just women, right?" , "If he wins we will know that our system is truly broken" - NFL fans tear into Herschel Walker over his controversial take on women

Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back whose career spanned 13 seasons. He played for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He's not a Hall of Famer, but he was one of the more prominent running backs of his era.

Since his retirement, Walker has been less visible in the NFL world as his life went in other directions. However, he has recently reentered the public eye. He's running again, but this time in a different fashion. Walker is running for Senate in Georgia, the state he's from and attended college in.

The former Heisman-winner is running with the Republican Party and has had a few controversial takes since becoming a politician. A reporter recently asked the Georgia candidate about women's issues, something the Senate candidate has been talking about this past week.

His controversial response was:

"I love women... They'll be able to do it a little bit better than I can, but I mean there's no doubt... Crime is very very important. And this economy is tough, because they got to buy groceries. And I think all the inflation, the gas prices, grocery prices..."

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes Herschel Walker answers that “women’s issues” to him are “grocery prices” and “gas prices.” Herschel Walker answers that “women’s issues” to him are “grocery prices” and “gas prices.” https://t.co/3KXoll8Uy5

NFL fans, many of whom probably enjoyed the former NFL star while he was playing, have blasted his take. Several are concerned about what a Walker win would look like. Here are some of the top comments:

ChandLogan @ChandLogan @patriottakes If he wins we will know that our system is truly broken. The ONLY way he could win is if people are solely voting for party. You can't convince me that anybody looks at this guy and thinks "this is the guy who's gonna get things done for us!" @patriottakes If he wins we will know that our system is truly broken. The ONLY way he could win is if people are solely voting for party. You can't convince me that anybody looks at this guy and thinks "this is the guy who's gonna get things done for us!"

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes



If you’re able to support us in monitoring the right wing, please consider a retweet and a small donation. Your support is always appreciated.

secure.actblue.com/donate/pt-rese… Herschel knows everyone buys groceries, not just women, right?If you’re able to support us in monitoring the right wing, please consider a retweet and a small donation. Your support is always appreciated. Herschel knows everyone buys groceries, not just women, right? If you’re able to support us in monitoring the right wing, please consider a retweet and a small donation. Your support is always appreciated.secure.actblue.com/donate/pt-rese…

MarkMyWords @jojobirdie29 @patriottakes I defy anyone to translate what he said from 10 secs to 16 secs. @patriottakes I defy anyone to translate what he said from 10 secs to 16 secs.

RBH @kingbritt11 @patriottakes @TinaMarie_80s Hey all you women out there. Does Hershel give you confidence that he’s going to fight for the rights his party is trying to take away from you? I’m not sure I’ve seen a person this over his head since MTG and Beibert. @patriottakes @TinaMarie_80s Hey all you women out there. Does Hershel give you confidence that he’s going to fight for the rights his party is trying to take away from you? I’m not sure I’ve seen a person this over his head since MTG and Beibert.

John T. @JTsparti @patriottakes Herschel can’t possibly be taken seriously and he’s a very close second to Trump in the liar of the century department @patriottakes Herschel can’t possibly be taken seriously and he’s a very close second to Trump in the liar of the century department

The midterm elections in which he is running are scheduled for Tuesday, November 8. That means he has just a couple of months left on the campaign trail, answering questions like the one he stumbled over recently.

Is Herschel Walker going to become a Senator?

Herschel Walker - UAB v Georgia

Not many athletes have succeeded in what Herschel Walker is trying to do, becoming a politician following a sports career. Arnold Schwarzenegger did so by becoming Governor of California.

Kevin Johnson was an NBA All-Star and is still the Mayor of Sacramento. There are a few others who have made it, but is the former Heisman-winning running back going to be one of them?

Right now, it's impossible to tell. Despite the controversial statements that Walker has made on the campaign trail and some of his previous behavior, he's not far behind. Walker's ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman said that he held a loaded gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

Some polls have Herschel Walker with a slight lead over incumbent Raphael Warnock. FiveThirtyEight, however, gives Warnock a slight lead.

Recent polling data in Georgia (Image via FiveThirtyEight)

Polls can often be wrong, but it certainly looks like the former running back's political future will come down to the wire.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit 13WMAZ, 11 Alive and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell