Bryce Young was recently drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Fans in Carolina are excited about their future with Young, and there is finally some optimism around the franchise.

The new Panthers quarterback was spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game in Los Angeles last night, and it caught many fans' attention.

They even drew some similarities between him and Warriors star Jordan Poole. One fan labeled Young as "Jordan Pond", indicating him as the smaller version of Poole. Here's how social media reacted to it:

While many saw Young's similarities with Poole, other fans were upset by the fact that the new Carolina Panthers quarterback was watching the game instead of practicing in Carolina.

Brandon Franks @Direktor09 @BleacherReport Lmao are the panters having rookie mini camps in LA? I know the rooked come to LA a soon for their panini cards thing but wth lol @BleacherReport Lmao are the panters having rookie mini camps in LA? I know the rooked come to LA a soon for their panini cards thing but wth lol

yakwayne @coon_curryfuck @BleacherReport I thought this nigga supposed to be in charlotte @BleacherReport I thought this nigga supposed to be in charlotte 😭

Bryce Young has been dealing with continuous chatter due to his small height, and this coming from the NFL fans is nothing new to him. The season is still months away but the Carolina Panthers quarterback is aware of things that will be said about him throughout his career.

Hopefully, he will be able to shut his critics and prove that despite his small size, he is an elite player, who can do very special things.

Bryce Young is not confirmed as the Panthers' starting quarterback

Bryce Young: 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

Although there has been a huge hype around Bryce Young, he is still not declared as the starting quarterback of the Panthers. Frank Reich recently stated that as of now Andy Darnold is their starting quarterback, and Young needs to earn his position.

If he has to sit behind Dalton in his rookie season, that's not a terrible thing; many great quarterbacks have been backups in the first year of their careers.

Throughout his time in Alabama, Young dominated and had no visible concerns due to his size. The Panthers fans will hope that the same thing happens in NFL as well because they gave up a lot to draft him.

The organisation hasn't had a franchise quarterback since Cam Newton, but Young has all the potential in the world to become that guy for their team and lead them for years to come.

