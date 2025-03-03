Tyler Shough entered the NFL Scouting Combine this past weekend hoping to make a name for himself. However, the quarterback expressed his issue with the media bringing attention to his age.

Shough, who will turn 26 in September, was asked if NFL general managers and coaches were concerned with his age. He insisted that teams see it as an advantage and have no issue with it and that media outlets are focusing on his age rather than his fundamentals.

“You see quarterbacks playing well into their 30s, even better ball late in their 30s. More than anything it’s kind of helped me,” Shough said on Sunday, via JPAFootball.

Fans on social media had other thoughts about Shough's age as a potential rookie in the NFL. Some agreed that there isn't much of an advantage to a rookie QB in his mid-20s.

"Absolutely zero upside," a fan tweeted.

"'Rookie' '25 years of age,'" another fan tweeted.

One fan on X noted that it's not about his age but the collegiate football path he took. Shough played three seasons at the University of Oregon, three seasons at Texas Tech and his final campaign at Louisville. He dealt with injuries, including a broken collarbone and a broken fibula in his college career.

"Dude’s gonna be 26 on an NFL team as a rookie," one fan said.

"I think it has more to do with dude was in college 7 years and was always either hurt or not playing well enough to win a job outright," a fan wrote.

Others mentioned Bo Nix, who had a solid rookie campaign for the Denver Broncos in 2024. He turned 25 after the season and was a topic of conversation. Another fan said that Jalen Hurts has already taken two trips to the Super Bowl, most recently winning the 2025 Super Bowl, and is 26 years old.

It remains to be seen if Shough did enough at the NFL Combine to get teams to take a chance on him.

"He a sleeper in this draft nbs," another fan wrote.

"Jalen hurts has been to two super bowls and won one by the age of 26," one fan commented.

"He’s a good year older than Bo Nix who gets clowned on for this."- another fan said.

Tyler Shough believes his age has helped him in pursuing NFL career

Former Louisville QB Tyler Shough had an impressive NFL Scouting Combine. He threw the ball deep during passing drills and ran 4.64 in the 40-yard dash. While speaking to reporters about his age, he said that he believes it has helped him progress at the position.

Shough added how married life has helped him stay focused on his NFL dreams. He married Jordan Wormdahl, a former soccer player at Oregon, in April. Shough believes that being older and wiser than other rookie QBs will be an advantage for him moving forward.

