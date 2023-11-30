NFL fans want Craig Carton fired for questioning if Dak Prescott’s pregnant girlfriend is a “gold digger”

NFL fans are angry with radio personality Craig Carton over his recent comments about Dak Prescott and his girlfriend. Carton is on Fox Sports 1 and recently took aim at Prescott's girlfriend, accusing her of being a gold digger.

It was revealed last Saturday that Prescott and his girlfriend, Jane Ramos, are expecting their first child, which was exciting news. However, Carton went on "The Carton Show" and ripped the couple saying it would be a distraction:

“I’m a big fan of fatherhood, I’m blessed with four beautiful, healthy children. You guys have kids as well. This is a terrible distraction now for Dak Prescott. He’s not married, right. So now I gotta question if she’s a gold digger. She might not be. I gotta question it right. He’s got everything going right. The last thing you need now is a distraction.”

The comment caught many off guard and fans took to social media to call for Craig Carton to be fired.

Many fans felt that Craig Carton went too far and should be fired from his job for his comments about Dak Prescott and Jane Ramos, or at least have to issue an apology.

The timing certainly didn't help, as it came just days after the two were delighted to announce that they were having a baby on their social media. Carton has yet to say anything about his comments, but with all the backlash, it may need to be addressed.

Dak Prescott is having a great season with the Cowboys

Dak Prescott entered the 2023 NFL season vowing to turn the ball over less and be better overall. Through 12 weeks he has done just that. The Dallas Cowboys are off to an 8-3 start and riding a three-game winning streak.

Prescott, meanwhile, is 259-for-370 for 2,935 yards 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. The 30-year-old has done a better job of not forcing throws, which in turn has helped the Cowboys' offense.

Dallas is set to host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night to kick off Week 13 of the NFL season in what promises to be a grueling matchup.