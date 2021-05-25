NFL Free Agency: Antonio Brown passes physical, signs deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Veteran NFL wide receiver Antonio Browns passed his physical and re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.

According to a tweet from Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, the controversial wideout successfully signed a new deal. The two parties had agreed to a one-year contract last month but Antonio Brown wasn’t able to pass his physical at the time.

WR Antonio Brown has signed his contract with the Bucs. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 25, 2021

Last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed on the Pewter Report podcast that Antonio Brown had his knee scoped and failed to pass his physical with the team. Arians was not too concerned about the medical test and believed it was a minor issue that would soon be resolved.

Now that the Super Bowl champions have re-signed Brown, they will hope to see him produce on the gridiron in the upcoming season. Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also caught a touchdown during the Bucs' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The wide receiver's close relationship with Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is a huge reason why Brown is on the team. Seven-time NFL champion Brady will be happy to see his friend return to the team for the 2021 season.

Antonio Brown's legal issues continue

Earlier this month, yet another lawsuit was filed against Brown for his role in an altercation with a truck driver back in January of 2020. Truck driver Anton Tumanov is seeking over $30,000 in damages, with the civil suit stating that Tumanov suffered severe bodily injuries and mental anguish as a result of the incident.

Brown pleaded no contest to one charge of burglary, with a battery case and two lesser misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

The new lawsuit comes one month after Antonio Brown settled a civil suit with his former personal trainer, who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2017 and 2018.