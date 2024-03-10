NFL free agency rumors: Vikings 'still in the game' to acquire Kirk Cousins as NFC South team remains sizeable threat 

Kirk Cousins returning to the Minnesota Vikings this year in free agency is anything but a given. However, the team remains "in the game" according to the latest report. Despite some issues in negotiation and some challenging contenders also vying for the QB's services, the team is still in the hunt for the former Pro Bowl quarterback.

32 Beat Writers wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“The Vikings are still in the game for Cousins. One team source said, 'We're not out of it,' while another told me it feels like a 50-50 proposition. Atlanta has remained a major threat, and that hasn't changed. He is believed to be the Falcons' No. 1 target, with owner Arthur Blank motivated to solve Atlanta's quarterback issues.”

The Vikings have expressed numerous times that they'd like to bring Cousins back. They have enjoyed a lot of offensive firepower in the seasons in which he has led them, and they'd prefer not starting over at that position just yet.

However, they have reportedly been told that the QB isn't going to give them a hometown discount, even though he has expressed a desire to play out his career there.

Kirk Cousins is expected to go to Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly the favorites to land Cousins. They have needed a quarterback and have an excellent offense that just needs to plug one in. That, plus the potential $35 million price tag, is making life difficult for the Vikings.

Who's going to sign Kirk Cousins?

Right now, the Atlanta Falcons are the favorites to get Kirk Cousins. Via Bookies, they have +200 odds, the shortest of any NFL team right now. Just following them are:

Las Vegas Raiders +350

Minnesota Vikings +450

Washington Commanders +850

New England Patriots +1000

Denver Broncos +1500

The Field +4000

The Vikings aren't even the second-most likely team to get their quarterback to return. That position goes to the Las Vegas Raiders, who are also in desperate need of a quarterback this offseason. There are a lot of contenders, and the Vikings don't have a clear path to bringing him back in 2024.