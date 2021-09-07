NFL Free Agency: Why the Baltimore Ravens should sign Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell has been on the couch all offseason, but he's getting a look from an old AFC North rival. According to Steelers Wire, the Ravens, on the heels of a season-ending injury to JK Dobbins, are looking for a replacement and have worked out the ex-Steelers running back.

The Ravens are only kicking the tires on Bell, but here are a few reasons why a deal should have already been reached.

Why the Ravens should snap up Le'Veon Bell for 2021

Playoff experience

The Ravens have been a lock for the playoffs for some time. At this point, the team should be making additions that may only have a big impact in January. Despite questions about Bell's unstable career history over the last few years, he still has the mental fortitude required for the playoffs.

Three years ago, they were the two highest paid running backs in the NFL.

Brutal shelf life for that position. https://t.co/qOIIUcOsfE — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 7, 2021

It won't be his first rodeo, and a shot at a Super Bowl ring will keep him focused. He would be a great fit for an experienced squad of playoff-seasoned veterans.

A good short-term solution for JK Dobbins

At 29 years old, Le'Veon Bell still has plenty of durability to get through the 2021 season. When he turns 30 and officially enters the world of diminishing returns, the Ravens will be able to pivot back to JK Dobbins. Bell also has a somewhat recent history of playing well. If he were to get on the squad, he could play like a starter.

If he doesn't prove to be starter-quality, he quickly becomes a top-tier second running back behind Gus Edwards, who could easily step into a 1,000-yard season based on his work as a backup. No matter where Bell lands on the depth chart, he will improve the running game in a post-Dobbins season.

Scouting report on Steelers from Bell

One of the more interesting bonuses the Ravens could get by signing Le'Veon Bell is a detailed scouting report from their rivals, the Steelers.

Of course, the information could be outdated, but the quarterback and head coach are the same as when Bell was with the Steelers. Some things could be different, but veterans like Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin haven't torn up their gameplans.

Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers

Bell could provide a better scouting report on either player than the Ravens have gotten in quite some time. If the Ravens think critically about the information they receive, they could narrow down what information is useful. If they can do this successfully, they could have an extra edge going into their next game against Pittsburgh.

