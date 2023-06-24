NFL host clowns Zach Wilson with outlandish Gradey Dick comparison after 2023 NBA Draft

Zach Wilson officially lost his job as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets with the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers. Wilson will learn under a future Hall of Famer in Rodgers, which can only be good in the long run.

One NBA prospect arrived at this year's NBA Draft who reminds many of Wilson.

NFL host and social media star Annie Agar saw the same thing and took to Twitter to show the comparison. Gradey Dick arrived at the NBA Draft in a sparkling red suit and some shades. Agar highlighted how the NBA prospect looked similar to Wilson on his draft day

Annie Agar @AnnieAgar telling my kids this was zach wilson telling my kids this was zach wilson https://t.co/hoA3mpKzX9

Wilson was taken second overall in the 2021 NFL draft by the New York Jets as their franchise quarterback. The BYU alum started 13 games in his rookie season, throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Last season didn't do Zach Wilson any favors as he missed the first three games with a knee meniscus tear injury. In all, Wilson started nine games for the Jets in 2022. He threw for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 54.5 percent of his passes.

The addition of Aaron Rodgers could give the 23-year-old time to grow and become that franchise quarterback. Rodgers will be age 39 at the start of this season and will be starting for the next two seasons at the least.

Zach Wilson was with his girlfriend when being compared to Gradey Dick

Wilson with his girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno. Credit: Nicolette Dellanno (IG)

While Agar compared the quarterback to Gradey Dick, Wilson was with his girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno on vacation in the Bahamas. The couple is with family and friends on the trip.

Wilson and Dellanno were first linked in June of this year.

Wilson's previous relationship dominated the headlines when his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile claimed he slept with his mother's friend. Zach Wilson will be entering his third season in the league as the Jets look to contend for a playoff spot this upcoming season.

