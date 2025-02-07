NFL icon Dan Marino gives bold take on Patrick Mahomes taking on GOAT title vs Tom Brady

Dan Marino has weighed in on the Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady GOAT debate.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" today (Friday, February 7, 2025). During the show, Marino was asked how he felt about Mahomes as a quarterback ahead of his Super Bowl LIX matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Marino lauded Mahomes for all of his accomplishments thus far in his career. While Marino questions if Mahomes will ever win seven Super Bowls like Tom Brady, he believes Patrick Mahomes is already a sure-fire Hall of Famer, especially if he picks up the win in New Orleans this weekend.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I mean, this is easy because, you know, Mahomes may end up being the best quarterback ever. You never know, because he's on a run right now, and he's just amazing. I don't know if he'll ever get to Seven Super Bowls. But, if he wins this one, he's already in the Hall of Fame. And what he does is an athlete, as far as how he throws the ball from different angles. And you really can't teach that. And he's just a special player."

Patrick Mahomes looks to make history in Super Bowl LIX this weekend

Mahomes has the opportunity to achieve something Tom Brady never did in his illustrious career. If Mahomes and the Chiefs are able to top the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, they'll become the first franchise in NFL history to have won three Super Bowls in a row.

The potential victory would also give Patrick Mahomes his fourth Super Bowl ring of his career. In just eight seasons in the league since being drafted, Mahomes will have won a Super Bowl in half of them should he get the victory Sunday. At just 29 years old, Mahomes has shown no signs of slowing down. So, perhaps, eventually tying Tom Brady's seven Super Bowl wins isn't completely out of the question.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Of course, to do that, Patrick Mahomes will need to get past a very stout Philadelphia Eagles team led by Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia's run game has been one of the most dominant the NFL has seen in recent seasons, anchored by running back Saquon Barkley. The Eagles have also had one of, if not, the best defense in the league this season. With that being said, Philadelphia will certainly make Mahomes earn that fourth Super Bowl ring this weekend should he come out on top.

Super Bowl LIX goes down from the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisana this weekend (Sunday, February 9, 2025).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.