NFL Immaculate Grid Feb. 22, 2024: Chiefs-Vikings players and more answers

The NFL Immaculate Grid posted its 218th puzzle on Thursday, Feb. 22. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for errors while entering your answers in the grid. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score daily.

Here's a look at the NFL Immaculate Grid answers for each grid in today's edition.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for Thursday, Feb. 22

Which Philadelphia Eagles players have also played for the Minnesota Vikings?

There have been 72 players to have played for both the Eagles and Vikings. Wideout Jalen Reagor is one of the more popular options for this grid.

Which Philadelphia Eagles players have also played for the Los Angeles Chargers?

As per reports, 76 players have suited up for the Eagles and Chargers. Former running back Darren Sproles fits the bill.

Which Philadelphia Eagles players have also had a 3000+ passing yards season

Current Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts can be picked for this grid. The two-time Pro Bowler has thrice gone past 3000+ passing yards in a season.

Which Kansas City Chiefs players have also played for the Minnesota Vikings?

Former defensive end Jared Allen suited up for the Chiefs and Vikings in his 12-year NFL career. He can be picked as the answer for the second row on the first column.

Which Kansas City Chiefs players have also played for the Los Angeles Chargers?

Linebacker Drue Tranquill played four seasons with the Chargers between 2019 to 2022. He then joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 and won the Super Bowl with them in his first season.

Which Kansas City Chiefs players have also had a 3000+ passing yards season?

Patrick Mahomes is the most obvious choice for this spot on today's NFL Immaculate grid. The three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has gone past the 3000+ passing yards mark in all of his six seasons in the NFL.

Which Cleveland Browns players have also played for the Minnesota Vikings?

Veteran quarterback Case Keenum has played for seven teams in the big league, including the Browns and Vikings. He is one of those 75 players to fit the bill.

Which Cleveland Browns players have also played for the Los Angeles Chargers?

Tyrod Taylor has donned the colors of the Browns and Chargers. The quarterback was also part of the Baltimore Ravens team that won the Super Bowl in 2013

Which Cleveland Browns players have also had a 3000+ passing yards season?

Baker Mayfield spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns from 2018 to 2021. He crossed the 3000+ passing yards mark in each season with the team.