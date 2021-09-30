Who will be the New England Patriots' kicker in Week 4?

It has been rough for the New England Patriots at the kicker position this season.

One of the hidden storylines of the team behind Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Mac Jones, the kicking position has been in constant flux. Rookie Quinn Nordin and Nick Folk have both seen the injury report this season.

As the Patriots prep for a showdown against the mighty but wounded Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the question is who will be their kicker this week?

New England Patriots facing kicker troubles ahead of Week 4

Originally, the plan was for rookie Quinn Nordin to take the reins for the season. However, he suffered an abdomen injury before the first game, according to CBS Sports. He ended up on injured reserve not much later and his return is expected in Week 9.

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN Kicker Nick Folk doesn’t have a whole lot to do during punt periods. So today, he filled in as a rusher in a punt-team walkthrough. (No. 6 over the nose) Kicker Nick Folk doesn’t have a whole lot to do during punt periods. So today, he filled in as a rusher in a punt-team walkthrough. (No. 6 over the nose) https://t.co/rJO9qYWAGn

In Nordin's place was the Patriots' dug-up kicker Nick Folk, who was tucked away in the Patriots' attic after losing the competition to Nordin in August. The plan was for Folk to steady the ship until mid-season, which is probably when Nordin will return. However, this week, Folk has been listed as questionable as well.

Folk is dealing with a knee injury that limited his practice on Wednesday. He's listed as questionable for the game. Without Folk, what options do the Patriots have?

Patriots' kicker woes on full show

Folk's injury could be a one-week ordeal considering he still has a chance to play this week. If he were to miss the game, the Patriots will hope he recovers by Week 5.

In his place, the Patriots could go for it on fourth down in most situations. Alternatively, if they have any options for an emergency kicker, this could be their time to shine.

Of course, the Patriots would still like to be within 20 yards to feel comfortable with any attempts, and any fourth down within seven or eight yards could be four-down territory for the team.

If the Patriots don't want to take any risks, they could scramble for a kicker floating around any of the other 31 practice squads.

Signing a kicker from another practice squad seems to make the most sense as the idea of going without a kicker in a game against Tom Brady is a bit foolhardy.

With so little time, the Patriots might need to take a shot in the dark. Here are three options on a practice squad at the time of writing.

#1 - Brian Johnson, Chicago Bears

There's a highlight from the preseason in which Bears kicker Brian Johnson nails a practice field goal from the NFL logo. At this point, it may be enough to sign the kicker as insurance.

#2 - Chris Naggar, Cleveland Browns

Chris Naggar spent time with the New York Jets this offseason and didn't make the team. He didn't earn the job, but he earned somewhat of an endorsement from head coach Robert Saleh, who said that Naggar's story "wasn't over." It could be enough reason for the Patriots to take a look.

#3 - Jose Borregales, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jose Borregales is simply a body that can fill a gap with some level of pre-established trust from an NFL organization. However, with the Patriots facing the Buccaneers this week, it could provide a bonus scouting opportunity against their opponent.

