NFL roster cuts 2021: 5 surprises in New England Patriots' initial 53-man roster

The New England Patriots made some surprising moves to get down to their 53-man roster by Tuesday. Head coach Bill Belichick cut several veterans that many didn't expect to be left off the active roster. After their first losing season in two decades, the coaching staff seems to be taking risks they deem necessary to have the best team going forward. Their Week 1 matchup is against the Miami Dolphins and there is currently just one QB on the active roster, while they elect to carry five RBs. Here are the main surprises that shocked us from the New England Patriots 53-man roster.

Five surprises from New England Patriots 53-man roster

#1 - Cam Newton released

#Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked if Cam Newton being unvaccinated played into his decision: “no.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2021

Let's get the big one out of the way first. While Cam Newton's vaccination status wasn't the reason he was cut, you can't deny it had to have had an impact on the decision. Still, Cam Newton as the backup QB would have given the New England Patriots a great backup option who played well in the preseason. The team chose to release him, possibly to help give him an early start to join another team. As of Thursday, Cam Newton is still available and wasn't picked for a practice squad. There's little possibility that he returns to the New England Patriots, but the teams needs to do something at the backup QB position.

#2 - Only one QB on active roster

Mac Jones is currently the only quarterback on the 53-man roster. Cam Newton was released, Jarrett Stidham is on the PUP list and Brian Hoyer was cut and placed on practice squad. Another player has to be cut, placed on IR, or demoted in order for Hoyer to get on the active roster for gameday. The New England Patriots won't go into Week 1 with one QB and either Hoyer or Garrett Gilbert will likely get called up.

#3 - Six players in the backfield

Rhamondre Stevenson with his FIFTH rushing TD of the #NFLPreseason! @Patriots



📺: #NEvsNYG on NFL Network (or check local listings) pic.twitter.com/0xTo6rSnLR — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 30, 2021

The New England Patriots usually run with three or four RBs (each with a specific niche) and a FB. For the last few seasons, Sony Michel, James White, and Rex Burkhead were the mainstays with a FB in the mix. Sony Michel has been traded with Damien Harris stepping into a larger role. James White remains the pass-catching specialist. 2020 UDFA JJ Taylor and 2021 fourth-round RB Rhamondre Stevenson were two of the top RBs throughout the NFL preseason and both made it hard for the Patriots to cut one of them. Brandon Bolden has been a contributor on special teams and FB Jakob Johnson also made the cut. You may have thought the New England Patriots would have put Bolden on the practice squad to fit another QB on the roster.

#4 - CB Stephon Gilmore to PUP list

From NFL Now: The #Patriots will place CB Stephon Gilmore on PUP list to start the season, meaning he'll get $7M to play 11 games, not 17. pic.twitter.com/Y3DodVGuil — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

Another headline for the New England Patriots' camp this year was Stephon Gilmore's "hold-in" over a contract dispute as he enters the final year of his deal. He now has to miss at least the first six games of the season due to needing more time to recover from offseason surgery on a torn quad from Week 15 last season. It seems Gilmore could have been ready in three or four weeks at the latest but will now miss a third of the season. The end result could be trading Gilmore before he's off the PUP list as the New England Patriots are open to offers again for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

#5 - K Nick Folk sent to practice squad in favor of rookie

Undrafted kicker Quinn Nordin was unsure of his future a month ago.



"I thought about the military...I was on LinkedIn like typing in 'what to do after college?'"



That was until yesterday, when he beat out veteran Nick Folk to make the Patriots roster.



(h/t @NBC10Boston) pic.twitter.com/GAZJolGiEB — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 1, 2021

Quinn Nordin, a UDFA kicker from Michigan, went 6 of 8 on field goals with a long of 50 yards and 4 of 7 with extra points. He went 2/5 with FGs in four games last year with Michigan while Nick Folk had a solid 2020: 26/28 FGs, 30-33 XPs. He dealt with a back injury through most of camp and only attempted one kick in the preseason, making a 41-yard FG. It's a surprise Folk was let go and placed on the practice squad in favor of Nordin. Special teams coordinator Cam Achord sees something in the rookie and is fully confident in going forward with him. He's a player to watch in Week 1 to see if the New England Patriots made a poor decision not starting Folk after a great 2020 campaign.

