NFL injury round-up: Latest on injured players and potential return dates in AFC - September 5th, 2021

The start of the 2021 NFL season is less than a week away, and the official injury reports for Week 1 will be released soon.

Several new injuries have occurred in the past week, and other players are slated to return in time to suit up for the first week of games. Here are a few notable names who should return for Week 1, who recently got injured, or are forced to miss the season from the AFC Conference.

Injury roundup: Injured players and potential return dates for AFC players

WR Rashod Bateman - Baltimore Ravens - IR

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp

The rookie WR was poised to have a great season with the Baltimore Ravens, but had to undergo surgery on a groin injury last month. He could return around Week 4.

DT Star Lotulelei - Buffalo Bills - Questionable

Star Lotulelei is questionable for Week 1, because of a calf injury. He has already missed several practices, but it's unclear when he will play. It seems like Lotulelei could miss the game after missing practice, but he should be back for Week 2 if he's out this week. Greg Rousseau or Vernon Butler could fill in for him.

S Micah Hyde - Buffalo Bills - Questionable

Buffalo Bills Training Camp

It's not an injury that has Micah Hyde listed as questionable. But he's dealing with personal matters. There's no severity known of the matter at hand, but Hyde has a strong chance to suit up. Jaquan Johnson would fill in if Hyde's unable to play.

WR Odell Beckham Jr - Cleveland Browns - Questionable

New York Giants vs Cleveland Browns

OBJ missed most of 2020 with a torn ACL, and is now dealing with a knee injury. The good news is he is still expected to play, so it's just a minor issue.

TE Noah Fant - Denver Broncos - Questionable

The Denver Broncos' starting TE is still expected to play in Week 1 despite having a leg injury this week.

LB Bradley Chubb - Denver Broncos - Questionable

Los Angeles Rams vs Denver Broncos

Another starter for the Denver Broncos is listed as questionable this week. But Chubb is also expected to still play in Week 1. His ankle injury is not a major issue.

QB Carson Wentz - Indianapolis Colts - Questionable

Carson Wentz took part in 11-on-11 drills this week, and it seems as if his foot surgery was a great success. It's very likely we'll see Carson Wentz start Week 1.

LB Willie Gay - Kansas City Chiefs - IR

Willie Gay was put on IR because of a toe injury, and could return by Week 4. Mike Donna and Dorian O'Daniel are the other backups available to replace him, as the Chiefs have several injuries to their LBs.

S Tyrann Mathieu - Kansas City Chiefs - Out

Super Bowl LV

Tyrann Mathieu will not play in Week 1, as he has been placed in the COVID-19 protocol. With a negative test result, he will play Week 2.

WR N'Keal Harry - New England Patriots - IR

The problematic WR for the New England Patriots was having a decent preseason, but a shoulder injury landed him on IR. We could see Harry again around Week 4.

WR Jamison Crowder - New York Jets - Out

Jamison Crowder will not be available for Week 1 as he is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He could return for Week 2 with a negative test result.

DE Stephon Tuitt - Pittsburgh Steelers - IR

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Stephon Tuitt is out until till Week 4 with an unknown, undisclosed injury.

Edited by Bhargav