NFL injury round-up: Latest on injured players and potential return dates in NFC - September 5, 2021

The start of the 2021 NFL season is less than a week away, and the official injury reports for Week 1 will be released soon.

Several new injuries have occurred in the past week, while other players are slated to return in time to suit up for the first week of games. Here are a few notable names who should return for Week 1 who recently got injured, or are forced to miss the season in the NFC Conference.

TE Maxx Williams - Arizona Cardinals - Questionable

Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals

Maxx Williams' situation is undisclosed and unknown at this time. It is unclear if he will be able to play Week 1. Darrell Daniels will start if Williams is out.

OT Teven Jenkins - Chicago Bears - IR

The second-round rookie will have to wait until Week 4 to start his NFL career, due to a back injury.

OG Zack Martin - Dallas Cowboys - Out

Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys

Dallas will be without their starting guard after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He could return in Week 2, but for now, Connor McGovern will start for him.

OT David Bakhtiari - Green Bay Packers - Out

With a knee injury, David Bakhtiari won't be able to get off the PUP list until Week 6. Elgton Jenkins will replace him as the starter.

WR Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints - Out

We haven't seen much from Michael Thomas this offseason, after confusion surrounding his ankle injury. He's on the PUP list, so fans will await his highly anticipated return in Week 6.

TE Evan Engram - New York Giants - Questionable

New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals

Even Engram has a calf injury, and is not expected to suit up for Week 1. Kyle Rudolph, if he's 100%, will likely start.

WR Brandon Aiyuk - San Francisco 49ers - Questionable

The San Francisco 49ers can't afford to lose Aiyuk for Week 1. But his hamstring injury is not severe, and he should play.

LB Bobby Wagner - Seattle Seahawks - Questionable

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks

Bobby Wagner had to get a blood-spinning treatment done this week, but he's still expected to be available to play.

S Jordan Whitehead - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Questionable

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't have all of their starters returning for Week 1. Starting safety Jordan Whitehead has a hamstring injury, and is not expected to play this week.

