“Don’t think this is about the money” - NFL insider believes Deebo Samuel’s trade request has more to it than what meets the eye

The reason why Deebo Samuel requested a trade from the San Fransisco 49ers is still a mystery. Contract negotiation disagreements, his dislike of California, and dissatisfaction with the 49ers' quarterback room have all been cited as potential reasons for his trade request.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday to discuss Samuel. Rapoport doesn't believe the contract dispute is happening because of money. He told McAfee:

“So I would say that is correct that Deebo Samuel has not received an offer from the 49ers. From my understanding, he basically told them, ‘I want to be traded. Don't make an offer.’ Because it’s like when people say, 'Oh, it's probably about the money.’ Like, I don't think this is."

Rapoport explained why there's more to Deebo Samuel's trade request than meets the eye. He admits that a hefty contract offer could've swayed things slightly. However, Samuel's desire to leave the 49ers was so strong he told the front office he didn't want an extension. Rapoport said:

"Now, I mean, if you had an offer in hand of $25 million a year, might it make it more difficult to have started this whole thing? Yeah, I think, had the 49ers made an offer initially, he’d have a lot more to think about. But they didn’t, so he does not have an offer. He told them, ‘Don't make an offer. I want to be traded.’ So I think all of that was accurate. And, you know, it didn't seem like there was any sort of animosity like, why didn't they make an offer? I think Deebo was fine with it because he wants to be traded, right?”

Samuel's trade case is fascinating. As Rapoport reported, there's no animosity toward the team. The catalyst for Samuel's change of heart is uncertain, but it being solely because of financial disagreements has been ruled out.

What's next for the San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Samuel's trade market is bound to be exponential. The Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions are the three teams that have been linked the most to the 26-year-old.

The NFL draft is less than a week away. With that in mind, expect to see Samuel on the move sooner rather than later.

Samuel is coming off the best season of his career, where he was used as a hybrid wide receiver and running back. Entering the prime of his career, Samuel is worth the significant raise he'll earn from whichever team acquires his services.

