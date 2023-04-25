The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott earlier this off-season. The former Ohio State running back is yet to sign with another team despite the numerous rumors of teams that may be interested.

On Tuesday morning, the co-hosts of NFL Network's Good Morning Football spoke about the different positions that the Cowboys could select in the first round of the NFL Draft. While it could be a running back to replace Elliott, it could even be an offensive lineman.

Peter Schrager said that he finds it interesting that the running back is yet to sign with any team yet. The analyst said that he still feels that Elliott has a lot of football left to play.

Schrager then said that he believes the second chapter of Elliott's career will come especially if he has an opportunity to 'haunt' the Dallas Cowboys.

"It was just time to go. But to your point, Zeke might have some good football. There might be a second chapter in Ezekiel Elliott's career if he came back to haunt the Cowboys."

Whether Schrager was indicating that another NFC team could make a move for the running back wasn't necessarily clear at the time. But another NFC East team could swoop in and give him the second chance that he's been looking for.

Jerry Jones said drafting RB Ezekiel Elliott was a mistake

Elliott and Jones

Dallas Cowboys' longtime owner Jerry Jones isn't one to hold back on how he feels about the situation. So what he recently said about drafting Ezekiel Elliott didn't come as a shock to many.

Jones feels that the Dallas Cowboys drafting the running back with the fourth overall pick in 2016 was 'too high'. While many find his comments a shock, his words may not be exactly what he intended.

"Zeke was (picked) too high for us."

Jerry Jones was asked about the declining value of running backs. While he believes that drafting the former Buckeye at four was too high, it was the contract extension that the team paid him that was too high for the team to continue doing so.

The initial payoff from drafting him proved to be the right move as he transformed the Dallas Cowboys offense and made them a top-five rushing team in the NFL. As time went on, paying the running back around $16 million a season turned out to be the wrong move.

