Jerry Jones has taken many risks as the owner of the Dallas Cowboys to try and bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Some of his risks have paid off, but there's one that even Jones had to admit was a mistake.

The team selected running back Ezekiel Elliott as the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to the surprise of many at the time. Speaking about the value of the running back position in the NFL Draft, the owner commented about drafting Elliott that high back in 2016:

#DallasCowboys Jerry Jones on the declining value of drafting a running back in the first round since they took Ezekiel Elliott 4th overall in 2016: "Zeke was (picked) too high for us" Jerry Jones on the declining value of drafting a running back in the first round since they took Ezekiel Elliott 4th overall in 2016: "Zeke was (picked) too high for us"#DallasCowboys

Elliott had one of the best rookie seasons for a running back in NFL history. The former Ohio State star led the NFL in the 2016 season with 1,631 rushing yards and 108.7 yards per game. His 15 touchdowns were the third-most that season and the 1,994 yards from scrimmage were good for the second-most.

Ezekiel Elliott finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and third in the MVP voting in 2016. The running back led the league in rushing yards once more in the 2018 season with 1,434 yards.

His production began to take a dip for the Dallas Cowboys as he saw a reduction in his carries from 244 in 2020 to 231 last season. He would rush for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2022 season. Jerry Jones decided to part ways with Elliott after seven seasons with the Cowboys this offseason.

The running back's 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns are the third-most in franchise history behind Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Dorsett. Elliott remains on the free agent market.

Could Jerry Jones bring back Elliott for the 2023 season?

Jerry Jones spoke about the chances of having Elliott back in a Cowboys uniform during the owners' meeting last month. He noted that hinted that the team could re-sign Elliott should no team sign him this offseason:

"Well, that was on the table, and you might say to some degree that hasn’t changed and won’t until he signs someplace else. "I don’t want to leave him hanging, our fans hanging, or anybody, but I wouldn’t take any possibility off the table."

On Adam Schefter's podcast, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott commented that having the three-time Pro Bowler back would be ideal:

“That sure would be nice. There are a lot of people not only on the team but in the organization that would love that. I’m sure Zeke would as well. … Hopefully…"

Time will tell as to whether Jerry Jones will welcome Elliott back to the team. The upcoming 2023 NFL Draft could give fans a better idea if Jones does go running back or not.

