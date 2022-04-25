“I’ve yet to hear anything that makes sense” - NFL insider doesn’t know what went wrong with Deebo Samuel and 49ers relationship

Deebo Samuel's trade request from the San Fransisco 49ers was a significant surprise around the NFL. The 26-year-old has only been on the 49ers for three seasons. What makes his trade request even more surprising is that he's coming off the best year of his career, totaling over 1,700 scrimmage yards.

Nobody has been able to pinpoint why Samuel wants to leave the 49ers. All we know is that Samuel wants to be traded. He also hasn't shied away from showing how badly he wants out in public.

TMZ @TMZ Deebo Samuel let the whole club know he's trying to get traded out of San Francisco. tmz.com/2022/04/25/dee… Deebo Samuel let the whole club know he's trying to get traded out of San Francisco. tmz.com/2022/04/25/dee…

Even NFL Network insider Daniel Jeremiah was clueless about what caused the relationship between Deebo Samuel and the 49ers to sour. Jeremiah appeared on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday to talk about Samuel. Jeremiah said:

“I don't know. I don't know what happened with that relationship. I've yet to hear anything that makes sense, you know? Because the argument that ‘well, it’s the role that he plays? And he's worried that that could end up impacting, you know, him getting paid.’ Well, if you pay him, don't you kind of remove that off the table? Like, you don't have to be as worried about getting hurt if we just give you a huge contract full of guaranteed money. You would think that the role wouldn't be as big of an issue. But that's why, I don't know, something there that I don't know about that's out there? But there's something that went sour in that relationship.”

Jeremiah and numerous other insiders not knowing Deebo Samuel's reasoning for requesting a trade is telling. Jeremiah brought up the point that many others have suggested, that Samuel doesn't want to play snaps at running back anymore.

However, Samuel may find his market on the trade block diminished if he desires to go back to being exclusively a wide receiver. With teams like the Green Bay Packers being potentially interested, it'll be fascinating to see where Samuel ends up.

#PMSLive "I don't know if the Packers are gonna do it but they should be in the mix for Deebo Samuel" ~ @RapSheet "I don't know if the Packers are gonna do it but they should be in the mix for Deebo Samuel" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive https://t.co/SCgZzeWSMK

Who is interested in trading for Deebo Samuel?

There are plenty of teams around the league who have an interest in Samuel. The New York Jets, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers stand out as some of the most receiver-needy teams in the league.

The Lions and Jets are well-positioned to offer a deal that awards them Samuel's services. The Lions pick second and 32nd in the upcoming draft, while the Jets pick fourth and tenth.

If the 49ers trade Samuel, it's more likely that the deal will happen before the NFL draft than afterwards. It's undoubtedly one of the marquee storylines to track this draft season.

