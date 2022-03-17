"They don't seem committed to him" - NFL insider provides fresh update on Baker Mayfield's Cleveland future

Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, finds himself in a precarious position with the only team he has known since being drafted as the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Reports have surfaced that the Browns are interested in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

NFL insider Adam Schefter recently revealed his thoughts on the Cleveland Browns not being fully committed to Baker Mayfield by saying the following:

"Wherever he takes his next snap is a phrase that stands out. He doesn't know where he's going to take his next snap and we know that Cleveland is clearly interested in Deshaun Watson and has been interested in Deshaun Watson. We'll see whether the Browns can get it done. To me, they are on the outside looking in just because of the fact that Cleveland is up north and Deshaun is from down south."

Schefter continued with his thoughts on the issue:

"The AFC is loaded with quarterbacks and the NFC is not. Deshaun could help swing the balance of power by going to the NFC rather than the AFC. So there are some things that are stacked against Cleveland that (they) would have to overcome to land Watson. I would guess that Cleveland's on the outside looking in. I think the Browns have a little bit of a better chance than people expected."

Schefter ended his statement by questioning the commitment of the Browns to Baker Mayfield:

"If they don't get Deshaun Watson, it would seem like the Browns are back to doing this dance where some people wonder where it's going to lead (they have not signed Baker to a long-term extension). They don't seem committed to him. He doesn't seem committed to them wondering about their future. So this is going to continue to go on. There'll be all sorts of speculation that follows both sides. But if they don't land Deshaun Watson, who are they going to get at quarterback?"

With reports of the Browns' interest in Watson, Baker Mayfield took to Twitter to post the following message, which sounded like a thank-you or a goodbye to the franchise's fans:

The decision from Watson will likely come soon as he looks to decide as to which team he will play for. His suitors include the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, and Atlanta Falcons.

Can the Cleveland Browns get back to the playoffs in 2022?

The answer to this question may depend on who is the quarterback for the team in 2022. If Baker Mayfield remains as the signal-caller for the team, then it's fair to assume (from previous seasons except for 2020) that the team may be stuck in neutral when it comes to advancing to the playoffs.

The emergence of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North brings yet another obstacle for the Browns to overcome in competing for the AFC North division title.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not had a losing season since being hired in 2007, so they are always a threat in the division. The Baltimore Ravens are also perennial postseason favorites, so a Baker Mayfield-led Browns team may still find themselves at a crossroads.

If the team decides to sign Deshaun Watson, perhaps the circumstances will change. During his last season as a starter in 2020, the former Clemson University standout passed for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns to only 12 interceptions.

His arm talent is second to none, and he has the mobility to stress defenses as he has for the Houston Texans. The new league year begins today, and the NFL world awaits to see what choice Deshaun Watson will make.

