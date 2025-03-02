NFL insider hints Vikings’ long-term J.J. McCarthy vision could push $10,000,000 star out

The Minnesota Vikings seem set to be on their way with J.J. McCarthy as their franchise quarterback. A recent report from ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler indicated that the Vikings will not break the bank to keep Sam Darnold.

Darnold agreed to a one-year $10 million deal with Minnesota in March 2024 and had his best season as a pro. Meanwhile, McCarthy was the 10th overall selection in last year's draft and spent his first season rehabilitating from a two-surgery knee injury.

Fowler discussed his thoughts regarding the Vikings' QB situation in his NFL Combine buzz report on Sunday.

"While the Vikings are open to Sam Darnold returning, I continue to hear they won't mortgage the future to keep him," Fowler wrote. "There's not much momentum coming out of the combine that the Vikings will franchise tag Darnold, who should have multiple suitors if available."

NFL: Pro Bowl Games-NFC Practice - Source: Imagn

McCarthy, a former Michigan standout, took the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff national championship before signing with the Vikings.

J.J. McCarthy has already proven to the staff he's the franchise quarterback

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Jeremy Fowler's story included a disclosure about Minnesota's perception of J.J. McCarthy.

"As was told to me, McCarthy has already proven to the staff he's the franchise quarterback, but the team won't rush his timeline; they want the process to unfold organically, whether he's ready now, in camp or in a future year," Fowler wrote.

Rather than signing Sam Darnold to potentially a three-year $124 million deal, by PFF estimation, the Vikings can turn toward a more fiscally conscious veteran alternative. Fowler said there is a developing interest in the former Giants' QB Daniel Jones as a prospect to be his backup or bridge starter for McCarthy.

"One possibility that shouldn't be overlooked in Minnesota is re-signing Daniel Jones to pair with J.J. McCarthy, whenever he's ready off his knee injury," Fowler wrote. "People I've spoken to believe that's a real consideration for the team."

Jones is set to earn a one-year contract for around $13.3 million based on Over the Cap estimates. He is considerably cheaper than the price tag anticipated for Darnold. Such salary savings would enable Minnesota to fill other roster holes, such as signing defensive stalwarts Byron Murphy Jr. and Cam Bynum.

