Ian Rapoport’s seat suddenly got hotter after his tweet regarding Northwestern University’s decision to fire former football head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

The NFL Network national insider quoted The Athletic’s national college football reporter Matt Fortuna, who tweeted:

“Sources: Northwestern has parted ways with Pat Fitzgerald.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rapoport reacted to the development by saying:

“A dramatic decision at Northwestern.”

Other Twitter users did not receive his thought well. One commenter expressed:

“Firing a coach for Sexual Harassment and Racism within his program is dramatic? Lol. These white folks got issues.”

Meanwhile, another football fan chimed in:

“Total Woke Bullshit. ‘You should have known whatever you didn’t know.’ No Forgiveness. Zero Common Sense. That’s the Leftist Way”

Here are other comments regarding Ian Rapoport’s “dramatic” tweet.

Those who quoted Ian Rapoport’s tweet agree that “dramatic” isn’t the right word, especially with how serious the charges Pat Fitzgerald is facing.

ESPN senior writer for college football Adam Rittenberg shared a letter from Northwestern University president Michael Schill regarding the termination of Fitzgerald’s tenure.

After an independent investigation by the ArentFox Schiff law firm, Schill shared that eleven former and present football student-athletes acknowledged the ongoing hazing at Northwestern.

Media reports also revealed more former and current Wildcats football student-athletes confirming the systematic hazing dating back many years.

Schill’s address also contained these claims:

“The hazing included forced participation, nudity, and sexualized acts of a degrading nature, in clear violation of Northwestern policies and values. I am grateful that — to my knowledge — no student suffered physical injury as a result of these behaviors.”

“While some student-athletes believed the hazing was in jest and not harmful, others viewed it as causing significant harm with long-term consequences.”

These alleged hazing activities, especially toward players who performed poorly on the field, led to Fitzgerald’s firing after 17 years at Northwestern.

Meanwhile, Rittenberg also shared a letter from current Northwestern football student-athletes, claiming that hazing allegations against Fitzgerald were “exaggerated and twisted.”

Adam Rittenberg @ESPNRittenberg Statement from Northwestern’s entire team pushing back against the allegations of hazing, which they call “exaggerated and twisted.” They also say coach Pat Fitzgerald had no knowledge or involvement in the allegations. Statement from Northwestern’s entire team pushing back against the allegations of hazing, which they call “exaggerated and twisted.” They also say coach Pat Fitzgerald had no knowledge or involvement in the allegations. https://t.co/lMOAgCe0EB

The letter reads:

“Coach Fitzgerald had no knowledge of these allegations until they were brought to his attention during the investigation. Throughout his tenure, Coach Fitzgerald has consistently prioritized the well-being and development of his players, and we stand behind him in his unwavering commitment to our team.”

Will Ian Rapoport lose his spot on The Pat McAfee Show?

Ian Rapoport has been a part of the Pat McAfee Show for years. But now that the popular sports talk show is transferring to ESPN, his place might be in jeopardy because of Adam Schefter.

However, McAfee cleared the air in a June 2023 interview with Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina.

"Ian is a part of our crew. Ian Rapoport has been a part of our crew for a long time. I do believe that we will certainly develop a relationship with Schefter as well, and why wouldn't we, especially as a show that covers the NFL as we have. But our people will remain our people. That's kind of how the entire thing is set up."

Ian Rapoport had taken McAfee’s place in some of the show’s episodes, especially when the former NFL punter’s wife just gave birth to their daughter.

Poll : 0 votes