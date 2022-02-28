"Give him whatever he wants" - NFL insider proposes outlandish move to bring Tom Brady to Cleveland

Get Tom Brady to Cleveland. That is what Cleveland Browns NFL insider Mary Kay Cabot is thinking. With the 44-year-old retired, there have been rumors swirling that he could return to football if the right situation came along.

For Mary Kay Cabot, this is the Browns. She spoke on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast and stated that Cleveland should give Brady whatever he wants to come to the team.

The roster is stacked and would give the seven-time Super Bowl champ a superb shot at winning ring number eight.

Cabot went on to say that the Browns would still have their first-round pick and could even entice Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski to the franchise.

“I would be on the phone with Tom Brady’s agent and I would give him whatever amount of money he wants for 2022... I would throw everything at him — every dollar you can scrape together. Then you still have your first-round pick. You can get Garrett Wilson and Chris Godwin would probably want to sign here. Gronk would want to come here. My roadmap just came to life.”

Cleveland perfect spot for Brady to land?

Could the 44-year-old move to the AFC team?

It certainly is an interesting thought. Cabot went on to say that the Browns roster is stacked and essentially has everything that Brady would need to win a Super Bowl.

A star defense, a great offensive line and a superb running back. Plus, Cabot thinks Brady and Gisele Bundchen would love Cleveland.

"Regardless of what Johnny Manziel and Braylon Edwards say, I think Gisele and Tom would love it in Cleveland. If he wanted to go to a place where he thinks he legitimately thought he could win a Super Bowl, you’d want a really good defense with one of the best pass-rusher in the NFL, wouldn’t you?"

"You would want to have a really good offensive line, with two of the best guards in the NFL and some good tackles. You would also want to have two of the best running backs in the NFL. You know you need some receivers, but you would be promised that.”

There is no arguing that the Browns have everything they need to win a Super Bowl, but for some, their quarterbacks keep letting them down. By adding Brady, the Browns would be one of the early favorites to win the Super Bowl.

theScore @theScore Bruce Arians doesn't believe Tom Brady will come out of retirement. 🤷‍♂️ Bruce Arians doesn't believe Tom Brady will come out of retirement. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/lPrHtrhMde

However, this is all just speculation as the seven-time champ has stated that, at this stage, he is happily retired. Even if he were to play again, he would have to want to play in Cleveland.

What Cabot is proposing is certainly enticing, but a lot of things would need to happen for it to even be a possibility.

