“Does someone trade for him a week after major surgery? - NFL insider questions Jimmy Garoppolo trade timeline 

Jimmy Garoppolo entered the offseason as one of the most sought-after free agents in the NFL. With Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson possibly staying with their respective teams, Garoppolo was near the top of the quarterback-needy teams' list.

However, Garoppolo is having shoulder surgery which will prohibit him from throwing the football for 16 weeks. Although the regular season is six months away, any surgery is noteworthy.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport questioned Jimmy Garoppolo's trade timeline as a result. Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday. He reiterated his belief that Jimmy Garoppolo will get traded but admitted he doesn't know when, as the injury complicates things.

Rapoport said:

“The shoulder really complicates things. I do think he gets traded eventually. I just don't know when. Like, he's gonna have surgery next week. Does someone trade for him a week after major surgery, and he's not gonna be able to throw for 16 weeks? 16 weeks he’s not going to be able to throw as a quarterback.”

It's a fair point from Rapoport. Whoever trades for Garoppolo will want to see him practice in the offseason to get familiar with his new teammates and offensive scheme.

Garoppolo is still likely to be traded this offseason, with Trey Lance taking over. The question is who will step up and make an offer for a quarterback who may not be ready to practice until July.

Who will trade for Jimmy Garoppolo?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that the New Orleans Saints have emerged as a destination for Garoppolo.

The Saints have been linked with re-signing Jameis Winston to another one-year deal similar to the contract he signed last offseason. Garoppolo and Winston share some similarities in their style of play. The caveat is that the Saints are in salary cap turmoil, and Garoppolo carries a $26.95 million cap hit.

TheSaintsWire @TheSaintsWire Jameis Winston is the favorite to re-sign with New Orleans and start in 2022, but ESPN reports the Saints could instead trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: saintswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/06/nfl… Jameis Winston is the favorite to re-sign with New Orleans and start in 2022, but ESPN reports the Saints could instead trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: saintswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/06/nfl…

The Pittsburgh Steelers have often been linked to Garoppolo throughout the offseason, as they're searching for an heir to Ben Roethlisberger. Mason Rudolph was given a vote of confidence by general manager Kevin Colbert, but he's not a popular choice to start Week 1 amongst Steelers fans.

Garoppolo is coming off one of the best years of his career. He's not without his flaws that are overly publicized. But he's been a winning quarterback throughout his career.

Whoever trades for him will hope he brings that winning history with him.

Edited by Piyush Bisht