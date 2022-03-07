NFL Trade Rumors: Saints linked as a potential trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo 

A new team looks like they are in the running for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garopplo, and that's the New Orleans Saints.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, he said the Saints are looking at Jimmy G.

Fowler, who is at the NFL Combine, said the wildest rumor he heard was that New Orleans was taking a look at Garoppolo.

“The wildest rumor I heard this week? Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo potentially pairing with New Orleans. This would be a surprise since many around the league expect Jameis Winston to return to the Saints. But if Rodgers and Wilson aren’t moved, Garoppolo becomes one of the top options available. Maybe New Orleans, at least, kicks this idea around.”

A Saints publication is also reporting the same story about the team's interest in Jimmy G., although it is thought that the team will likely re-sign last year's starting quarterback Jameis Winston, but they are considering trading him for Garoppolo.

TheSaintsWire @TheSaintsWire Jameis Winston is the favorite to re-sign with New Orleans and start in 2022, but ESPN reports the Saints could instead trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: saintswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/06/nfl… Jameis Winston is the favorite to re-sign with New Orleans and start in 2022, but ESPN reports the Saints could instead trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: saintswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/06/nfl…

The thought of trading Winston for Garoppolo has some fans scatching their heads and wondering why they would trade Winston for a less-talented Garoppolo. Money may have something to do with it. Maybe New Orleans isn't willing to pay the type of salary that Winston may ask for to stay put.

Are the Saints making a mistake if they trade for Jimmy G.?

New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks

One thing is for certain, New Orleans fans aren't too happy with the prospect of the team giving away Winston for the 49ers.

Winston started off last season with 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and they seemed well on their way to the NFC playoffs. Then, Winston suffered a knee injury to end his season, and the team turned to Taysom Hill.

Hill was not as good of a passer as Winston, but he was a better runner.

Trading Winston within the NFC to a potential Super Bowl contender like the 49ers makes no sense.

New Orleans wasn't a bad team last year with Winston in charge. Jimmy G is not a terrible passer, but he's not better than Winston.

New Orleans might also be looking to trade Winston to get more draft picks and to add more veteran players to the team.

Whatever the thinking behind this is, it better be a good one. New Orleans fans expect this team to bounce back next year and make another run at another Super Bowl. Anything less will be considered a failure in their eyes.

Darius “Uzi” Howze @darius_howze A rumor that the saints could trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. My question is, why would you want a QB who just got surgery on his shoulder and trade picks away which honestly we need when you can sign your starter last year who showed amazing progress for less? A rumor that the saints could trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. My question is, why would you want a QB who just got surgery on his shoulder and trade picks away which honestly we need when you can sign your starter last year who showed amazing progress for less?

Edited by Windy Goodloe