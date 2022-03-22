NFL insider reveals what Browns should expect from a Baker Mayfield trade

The Baker Mayfield era with the Cleveland Browns is over. Deshaun Watson is in town and will be running the show. However, the holdover is still lingering with the team as a loose end. The team hopes to get a trade of decent value for the quarterback. However, the NFL may not be jumping at the chance to acquire Baker Mayfield. That is at least what one insider has been led to believe.

According to reporter Dov Kleiman, NFL insider Adam Schefter has been led to believe that the suitors are not exactly lining up with a tow of draft picks. Here's what Schefter said:

"The Browns had a conversation with a team about Baker [Mayfield] and the team asked for a pick from the Browns to take Mayfield’s contract. If anyone thinks they're going to get a high premium pick for Baker Mayfield, they're mistaken."

How Baker Mayfield's contract situation is lowering his price

One overlooked aspect of Mayfield is his contract situation. The quarterback has not been signed long-term and is currently on track to become a free agent at the end of 2022, according to Spotrac. Sure, he's young and has had decent seasons in the past, but he will not come cheap.

Whatever team that signs the quarterback needs to give him the first big deal of his career this season. With only seeing him play a few games or perhaps even before he sees the field, the team will likely be asked to pay the quarterback close to record money. Taking on that burden is a considerable risk, therefore dropping the quarterback's value in the eyes of potential buyers.

The player's price is only what other teams will pay for him. If they're willing to pay a premium pick, his cost will be a premium pick. However, if they see him as a cheaper option, which appears to be the case, his cost will be more affordable.

The Indianapolis Colts only spent a third-round pick on Matt Ryan. Robert Woods was traded for a sixth-round pick. Unless a player is expected to be a bonafide success, their price will remain a bit lower than expected. Even Davante Adams, who is thought of as one of the top receivers in the league, cost the Las Vegas Raiders just a first and second-round pick.

Put simply, one lesson of the offseason is that players are not as expensive as some would think. Another is that the accomplishments of a player largely expire after one-to-two years. Considering the Cleveland Browns quarterback was a playoff quarterback a season ago and cannot find a new home, it is clear that what a player did last season matters much more than two seasons ago.

