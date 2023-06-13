NFL insider reveals Jets’ expiration date of Aaron Rodgers contract

Aaron Rodgers will be a starting quarterback for a franchise not named the Green Bay Packers for the first time in 18 seasons. His trade request to the New York Jets was granted this offseason as he looks to lead the team to the playoffs this season.

The biggest question surrounding the 39-year-old is how long he'll be in the Big Apple. NFL insider Connor Hughes of SNY said that the four-time NFL MVP will be with the Jets for the next three seasons.

This season, Rodgers will get a base salary of $1.165 million and a workout bonus of $50K. He will carry a cap hit of $1.215 million and a dead cap value of $59.465 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell



The only way he'll be on the books for $1.2 million is if he retires or forgets to ask about $58 million. Rxmeister55 @rxmeister55 @billbarnwell You have to be a very very casual sports fan if you’re not aware that Rodgers’ cap hit this year is actually 1.2 million. In fact you’re so casual I suggest you don’t tweet about sports anymore and stick to whatever it is you do @billbarnwell You have to be a very very casual sports fan if you’re not aware that Rodgers’ cap hit this year is actually 1.2 million. In fact you’re so casual I suggest you don’t tweet about sports anymore and stick to whatever it is you do Rodgers's cap hit right now is $1.2 million because the Jets haven't paid him the $58.3 million guaranteed bonus he's owed before the start of the 2023 season.The only way he'll be on the books for $1.2 million is if he retires or forgets to ask about $58 million. twitter.com/rxmeister55/st… Rodgers's cap hit right now is $1.2 million because the Jets haven't paid him the $58.3 million guaranteed bonus he's owed before the start of the 2023 season. The only way he'll be on the books for $1.2 million is if he retires or forgets to ask about $58 million. twitter.com/rxmeister55/st…

The quarterback signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Green Bay Packers last year, which runs out in 2025. Ahead of the trade, Rodgers and the Packers restructured the deal by pushing the $58.3 million option bonus to 2024, and it's fully guaranteed. His total 2024 compensation increases to $107.55 million.

That amount consists of an initial $47 million option bonus, plus $1.21 million in salary and the $58.3 million bonus from this year. The New York Jets would've taken a $15.8 million cap hit if the deal hadn't been changed. Rodgers and the Jets are seeking to restructure the deal once again.

Are the Jets Super Bowl contenders with Aaron Rodgers?

New York Jets introduce quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The last time the Jets made the playoffs was in 2010 when they made it to the AFC Championship game. Adding Rodgers makes them contenders to make the playoffs this season, but it will be a tough task to get out of the AFC.

They face two of the favorites to make the Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. New York host Patrick Mahomes and defending Super Bowl champions in Week Four on Sunday Night Football.

The Jets face Madden 24 cover athlete Josh Allen and the Bills twice this season, in Weeks One and 11. It remains to be seen if Aaron Rodgers has enough for another run at the Lombardi Trophy with the Jets this season.

Poll : 0 votes