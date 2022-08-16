NFL Insider doesn't see Browns trading for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Deshaun Watson suspension

The San Francisco 49ers announced Jimmy Garoppolo would no longer be the starting quarterback. It is now Trey Lance's job. Since the announcement, speculation has run rampant. Many are wondering, which team will make the move to get Garoppolo?

With quarterback Deshaun Watson facing his impending suspension, the rumors shifted to the Cleveland Browns. Watson will, at the very least, be suspended for six games. With the appeal by Roger Goodell and the National Football League, however, Watson could miss the entire 2022 NFL season. This makes the Browns a possible candidate to trade for Garoppolo.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday afternoon. During the appearance, he said that may not be the case. Rapoport said the Browns don't seem to be that interested in Garoppolo at this time. He went on to say that it doesn't appear the decision will change.

"First of all, I don't know if we can assume that Deshaun is going to be here. We know that Roger Goodell has said very publicly that he believes it should be a year. He called him predatory, as you mentioned, came out really, really strong. I think a lot of people thought that we might get the ruling before Friday. We didn't.

"So similar to what we were talking about with Sue Robinson, it seems that Roger Goodell's designee is on his own timeframe, maybe, to see if the two sides can get together on a settlement. Don't sense one is close, but perhaps, at some point, maybe just because he's not ready. So until and unless that happens, it's still going to be limbo.

"But to answer your question about Jimmy G and the Browns, I've seen some reports. I just don't get the sense that the Browns are that interested. I just, I just don't. I mean, they signed Jacoby Brissett for a reason.

"If they trade for Jimmy G, it's 20 plus more million dollars, not the money. The thing is concerned, but like, I just. I checked with everyone. Maybe something will surprise me. I just do not get the sense that there's that much interest there." -Ian Rapoprt

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive #Browns "I've seen the reports but I just don't get the sense that the Browns are that interested with Jimmy G" ~ @RapSheet "I've seen the reports but I just don't get the sense that the Browns are that interested with Jimmy G" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive #Browns https://t.co/b4BzAIPDx4

Will the New York Jets trade for QB Jimmy Garoppolo?

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was only expected to play for a short period of time in the team's first preseason game this past weekend. After trying to make a play with his legs, Wilson left the game with an apparent knee injury.

After the game, it was announced that Wilson had a knee bruise, as well as a partially torn miniscus. The timetable for his return is said to be two to four weeks, but with a knee injury, it is hard to tell whether the recovery process could be longer.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer If Zach Wilson’s knee injury is significant, it’s worth noting that Jimmy Garoppolo’s position coach in San Francisco from 2017-20, Mike LaFleur, happens to be the Jets offensive coordinator. And of course Robert Saleh was with the Niners then too. If Zach Wilson’s knee injury is significant, it’s worth noting that Jimmy Garoppolo’s position coach in San Francisco from 2017-20, Mike LaFleur, happens to be the Jets offensive coordinator. And of course Robert Saleh was with the Niners then too.

Joe Flacco is currently Wilson's backup. But would it be a better idea for the Jets to make a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo? They would be bringing in a proven starter, especially if it appears that Wilson will be out for a longer period of time?

As Albert Breer reported, the Jets coaching staff does have familiarity with Garoppolo and have seen first hand what he is capable of. It would give him an opportunity to make an impression for other teams to see and possibly get a contract for the future.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe