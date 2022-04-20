NFL News Roundup - Dwayne Haskins' father shares touching tribute video; Tom Brady talks about his future in the league and more - 20 April 2022

The NFL continues to remain in the headlines, despite more than two months passing since the last game of the 2021-2022 season. Since then, there have been retirements, unretirements, trades and farewell messages from quarterbacks, with those only scratching the surface.

Let's take a look at some of the more captivating storylines that have garnered attention from fans and media pundits alike.

Patrick Mahomes takes fun jabs at NFL QB foes in "The Match" exhibition tournament

NFL and golf fans were blessed with a gift from the Gods as Capital One's "The Match" revealed their pairings for the exhibition event that will take place on June 1.

NFL legends Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers will team up. They will play against two young studs in Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Upon hearing of the matchup, Mahomes ribbed his opponents with the following comment:

"I think the reason we're going to win is (because) we'll play the course a little differently than old Tom and old Aaron over there. They're going to be playing it nice and easy, you know."

He added:

"They might get us on a couple of par threes and stuff like that whenever we can really open it up and use the drivers. It's going to be nice to be able to use our little wedges while they're using their six irons. That'll help us a little bit."

"The Match" looks set to bring together four of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for some light-hearted yet competitive fun on the links.

Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s father shares heartfelt tribute video of son

Candlelight Vigil Held for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s death on April 9 shook the NFL world and the country. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback passed away after being hit by a dump truck while attempting to cross an interstate in Broward County, Florida.

This week, his father Dwayne Haskins Sr. posted the following video tribute for the life of his son (via Clay Hall on Twitter):

Clay Hall @claywsyx6 I just received a text from Dwayne Haskins Sr including this video which he wanted shared on social media. Prayers to the family as they celebrate the life of their son & brother this week. I just received a text from Dwayne Haskins Sr including this video which he wanted shared on social media. Prayers to the family as they celebrate the life of their son & brother this week. https://t.co/sbRQt8b8vY

The date for the celebration of life for Haskins was also announced this week by his wife, Kalabrya Haskins. It is set for Friday, April 22.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Updated message from Dwayne Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya:



She specifies the celebration of life service will be open to the public in Pittsburgh at Allegheny Center Alliance Church from 11am-1pm on Friday. Updated message from Dwayne Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya: She specifies the celebration of life service will be open to the public in Pittsburgh at Allegheny Center Alliance Church from 11am-1pm on Friday. https://t.co/nGkdG4Qd1O

Tom Brady speaks on the potential end of his career

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite deciding to unretire after a brief 41-day retirement at the end of the 2021 NFL season, Tom Brady is still aware that the end of his career is not too far away.

Here are the comments from the seven-time Super Bowl champion on knowing that the end is nearing very soon:

"I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game, I think I’ll always have a love for the game. I do think physically I’ll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field."

Brady added:

"At the end of the day, I just love the competition on the field. Last year was a very bitter end to the season and we’ve got to make a lot of corrections to try to improve and put ourselves in a better position to succeed moving forward."

He concluded:

"I know I don't have a lot left, I really do. I know I'm at the end of my career. I wish you could go forever, but it's just not and football comes at too high of a cost now. My kids are getting older and it's just getting harder and harder to miss these things."

Many are unsure how many more seasons Tom Brady has left in his locker. However, one thing that is for certain: his eventual retirement will start the five-year clock on calls for him to inevitably join the NFL Hall of Fame.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra