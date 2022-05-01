NFL News Roundup: Odell Beckham Jr. makes blockbuster claim regarding Deebo Samuel trade; Insider believes Matt Corral's draft stock fell due to depression, substance abuse, and more - 1 May 2022

Saturday was an eventful day around the NFL. Rounds four through seven were conducted in the draft. One of the top quarterback prospects was drafted in the third round, later than most anticipated. A league insider dropped a bombshell report detailing why he fell down draft boards.

Saturday also saw fake reporting of trade rumors regarding one of the most dynamic players in the league. Lastly, a former player may be in legal trouble.

Here is your one-stop destination for all things news around the league.

Odell Beckham Jr. makes blockbuster claim regarding Deebo Samuel trade

NFL free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Disgruntled San Fransisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel remains on the team after the draft. However, there was a brief moment Saturday when it appeared otherwise.

Odell Beckham Jr. stunned the NFL community by tweeting Samuel had been traded to the New England Patriots.

Immediately after Beckham tweeted this, league insiders such as Ian Rapoport dismissed the reporting as fake news. Beckham has since apologized on Twitter for falsely reporting Samuel being on the move.

Insider believes Matt Corral's draft stock fell due to depression and substance abuse

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral

Before last season began, college football analysts thought Matt Corral was the most talented quarterback in his class. However, Corral wasn't selected until 94th overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Many have questioned why the Ole Miss product slid down the draft boards. League insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that Corral's off-the-field struggles held him back.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From our NFL Draft coverage: The #Panthers traded back into the third round and took #OleMiss QB Matt Corral. They viewed his film as the best of all the QBs. But there was a lot more to sort through. From our NFL Draft coverage: The #Panthers traded back into the third round and took #OleMiss QB Matt Corral. They viewed his film as the best of all the QBs. But there was a lot more to sort through. https://t.co/GfJdA3z3Zg

Rapoport cited alcoholism and depression as to why teams didn't view him in the same light. Rapoport also said Corral struggled during interviews, causing teams to pass on him.

Alcoholism and depression are serious issues the world needs to accept and address. Hopefully, Corral will receive the help he needs to live the healthiest life possible, personally and professionally.

Remains of former NFL Player Kevin Ware's Girlfriend ID'd

Former NFL player Kevin Ware (Courtesty of Montgomery County Sherrif's Office)

Ex-player Kevin Ware spent two seasons in the league as a tight end, appearing in 16 games. Ware is more famous for being a former suspect in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomanski.

Pomanski has been missing since April 25. of 2021 after a party at her house. Her remains were found Saturday by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Ware was questioned as a suspect after Pomanski's disappearance in 2021 but was never charged.

Ware is currently serving a sentence for an unrelated crime. But Pomanski's remains being found could open the door for Ware to re-emerge as a suspect.

Edited by Nick Goodling