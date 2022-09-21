NFL News Roundup: Trey Lance has season-ending surgery, Mike Evans suspended, and more | September 20, 2022

What can be said about Week 2? It was absolutely bonkers! From Trey Lance's injury to all the comebacks.

The Miami Dolphins blew the lid off the league with a 21-point comeback against the Baltimore Ravens for a 41-38 win. The Cleveland Browns were holding a 30-17 lead over the New York Jets, just for the Jets to pull a “New York Minute.” They scored two touchdowns in exactly one minute to pull off a 31-30 win.

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off a wild comeback themselves, with overtime deciding their fate. The Las Vegas Raiders were up 20-0 at one point, but Kyler Murray answered the call of duty, pushing the Cardinals to an eventual 29-23 overtime win.

It was a wild Sunday with wild headlines. Tom Brady apparently isn’t too happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Aaron Rodgers once again owns the Chicago Bears. The Indianapolis Colts flat out got embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are on a Super Bowl hangover, and speaking of comebacks, the Los Angeles Rams had a near disaster against the Atlanta Falcons.

It was classic crash TV, and luckily for us, we still have 16 more weeks to go, and that’s not including the playoffs!

Here are some of the biggest headlines heading into the next week of action.

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance has season-ending surgery

During the San Francisco 49ers’ 27-7 victory against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a right ankle injury. The injury will reportedly put him out for the rest of the 2022 campaign. The good news: Trey Lance’s season-ending surgery went well and he’s already in the recovery phase of the injury.

On Monday, both San Francisco and Trey Lance announced that the second-year signal-caller had “successful surgery on his injured right ankle.”

According to a statement from the 49ers, Trey Lance’s procedure repaired two injuries to his ankle, which included a fibula fracture and ligament disruption. The surgery took place at Stanford Hospital on Monday morning.

Trey Lance @treylance09 Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process. We will never understand why, but I trust that it’s all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater! Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process. We will never understand why, but I trust that it’s all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater! https://t.co/l5hoBWsLDw

Nobody is reaping the benefits more from Trey Lance's situation than Jimmy Garoppolo. The quarterback not only got the No. 1 spot, but he’s also getting his pay up as well after the Trey Lance injury.

Taking over as the starting quarterback from Trey Lance, Garoppolo grabbed a $250,000 playing time incentive for making the hike on at least 25% of the snaps. He also landed another $100,000 for helping San Francisco get the win. In total, Garoppolo earned an extra $350,000 on top of his regular salary. He’ll be able to earn these extra paydays throughout the whole season with Trey Lance out of the picture.

If Garoppolo can maintain his health for the entire season, he can earn up to $3.75 million on top of his annual salary. Another incentive that he has in his contract is receiving $29,000 for every game that he’s included on the 46-man roster – that maxes out at a total of $500,000.

If San Francisco makes it to the playoffs and Garoppolo plays his cards right, he could turn a $6.5 million base salary into $15.25 million.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans suspended for one game

On Monday, the NFL handed out a suspension to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. This came after he helped launch a brawl in the Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints game. Evans' suspension is for one game without pay, and is categorized as violating the NFL’s unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules.

The brawl sparked when Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore made a hand gesture at Tom Brady. In response, Brady got into Lattimore's grill and Leonard Fournette also pushed into the corner. That was when Mike Evans sprinted from the sideline and bumped Lattimore to the ground, after which fury erupted.

As for Lattimore, he would be ejected by the referees, but the league didn’t find it necessary to give him a suspension or a fine. The NFL found that no contact was initiated from Lattimore, and that the brawl originally kicked off when Evans pushed him.

As for Evans, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles wasn’t fond of his actions.

Greg Auman @gregauman Todd Bowles on Mike Evans' actions that led to his ejection vs. Saints and now a one-game suspension: "We don't want any fighting in our game because we lose a good player. It doesn't help our team. We don't condone that, we don't teach that, we don't want that in our game." Todd Bowles on Mike Evans' actions that led to his ejection vs. Saints and now a one-game suspension: "We don't want any fighting in our game because we lose a good player. It doesn't help our team. We don't condone that, we don't teach that, we don't want that in our game."

Las Vegas police launch investigation after Kyler Murray got slapped in face by fan

On Monday, Las Vegas police confirmed an original report that stated they were investigating a Sunday incident at Allegiant Stadium. The incident saw Kyler Murray getting slapped in the face by a fan after his Arizona Cardinals scored a 29-23 win over the Raiders.

After the win, Murray celebrated with Arizona fans who were in the front row of the stands. As Murray approached, a fan reached out from the second row and struck the quarterback. The incident was caught on camera as Murray appeared to briefly confront the fan.

The fan has not yet been identified as of Tuesday morning.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said that at around 6:30 PM local time, a battery complaint was issued. In the allegation, it was worded that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.” No identification has been made on who made the complaint, which isn’t publicly available.

Murray has not spoken to the public about the incident. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals have sent all questions regarding the incident to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

