Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. allegedly burned girlfriend's body after killing her

Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomanski. Ware was indicted for murder and tampering with a corpse on July 28, 2022. Court documents revealed that Ware Jr. killed Pomanski by strangling, beating, and cutting her.

According to the New York Post , on Wednesday, Ware was charged with tampering with evidence. Ware Jr. allegedly burned his girlfriend’s body after killing her. If charged and convicted, Ware Jr. could face up to life in prison for his actions.

Pomanski went missing after a house party in late April 2021. Witnesses reported a fight between Ware and Pomaski during the party. Her body wouldn't be until seven months later.

Authorties suspected foul play ever since the investiagtion took place. Ware Jr. had been a suspect since June 2021.

Pomanski's remains were found in December, and that's when Ware was first charged. He was indicted on murder nearly 15 months after Pomanski initially went missing.

The former tight end played just two seasons in the NFL. He caught four receptions for 26 yards during his brief NFL career with the Washington Redskins and the San Francisco 49ers.

Kevin Ware's legal issues throughout his lifetime

Former NFL tight end, Kevin Ware Jr.

Ware has had a history of getting in trouble with the law.

During his college days at Washington, Ware pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and received a suspended sentence.

In 2010, Ware was charged in two separate incidents in Houston. One was for theft, and the other was for evading arrest after an assault.

In 2018, Ware was sentenced to two years in prison for intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, which is a first-degree felony.

On April 19, 2021, Ware was charged for speeding in Texas and got into more trouble once his car was searched. Police found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and a Xanax pill in his car, as well as a loaded AK-47 and 9mm Pistol.

As a result, Ware was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Subsequently, on June 11, Kevin Ware Jr. was arrested for violating his bail conditions.

This string of events all occurred before the tragically horrifying news about his girlfriend being murdered by him. Ware Jr. has had a troubled past, but his recent action of him trying to cover up Pomanski's body by burning her may leave him imprisoned for life.

