NFL Pro Bowl Voting: Patrick Mahomes leads all players

The reigning Super Bowl MVP, a flashy and exciting quarterback who is leading the NFL in passing yards and Adjusted QBR, and whose team is 10-1, is the overall leading vote-getter in NFL Pro Bowl voting.

No one should be the least bit surprised by this. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a bona fide superstar in the NFL and currently leading the way with 206,525 Pro Bowl votes as of Thursday's report from the NFL.

Mahomes is the trigger man for the NFL's most explosive offense and arguably its best overall team. Last week, he led the Chiefs to a 27-24 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is second in Pro Bowl votes (203,444). The two QBs at the top of the board are followed by the NFL's two leading rushers, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (188,767) and Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry (185,494). Mahomes' teammate, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is fifth in Pro Bowl voting (185,218).

.@DangeRussWilson has the second-most Pro Bowl votes so far! 👏



Keep voting to help him and the rest of your favorite Seahawks earn 2021 Pro Bowl honors! — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 26, 2020

While Mahomes' Chiefs may be the NFL's best team, they don't have the league's best record. That would be the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 11-0 and the NFL's last remaining undefeated team this season.

The Steelers lead all teams in total Pro Bowl votes received for their players. In that category, they're followed by the Chiefs, Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.

Pro Bowl voting closes on Dec. 17. Between now and then, Mahomes and the Chiefs have two more games where he can impress the voters: the Denver Broncos this Sunday, and the Miami Dolphins next Sunday. Three days after Pro Bowl voting is closed, the Chiefs have a high-profile game against the New Orleans Saints.

Can Wilson catch Mahomes in Pro Bowl voting?

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks also have two games between now and the close of Pro Bowl voting for Wilson to overtake Mahomes. Those two games are against the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Advertisement

On one hand, Wilson will be able to display his game against two very popular teams from the New York area, perhaps allowing some East Coast fans who haven't watched much of him this season get a better appreciation for his game.

On the other hand, as bad as the Giants (4-7) and Jets (0-11) have been this season, it may not be seen as very impressive if Wilson performs well against them.

You can vote for the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl rosters HERE.