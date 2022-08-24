"Imagine not only riding your brother’s coattails, but also bringing him down in the process" - NFL fans troll Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson on breaking social media hiatus

Fans and Jackson Mahomes know what’s coming soon: NFL kickoff. The latter broke his social media silence by asking the Twitterverse, “How have you been?” Patrick Mahomes’s younger brother is no stranger to controversy, but this season it might be different.

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes Hi Twitter, I’ve missed ya! How have you been? Hi Twitter, I’ve missed ya! How have you been?

NFL Twitter certainly has little faith that things will be anything but dramatic when it comes to the star quarterback’s inner circle.

NormativeNomad @NormativeNomad @jacksonmahomes Imagine not only riding your brother’s coattails, but also bringing him down in the process @jacksonmahomes Imagine not only riding your brother’s coattails, but also bringing him down in the process

The number of likes in this reply does supports the ratio.

rastapasta9 @rastapasta_9 @jacksonmahomes Hi Jackson, I missed you, take this RATIO @jacksonmahomes Hi Jackson, I missed you, take this RATIO

Haterade comes in many different flavors.

Cannot confirm the sincerity, but it is nice to see regardless.

alex @highlghtheaven @jacksonmahomes Hey Jackson. As your #1 fan I wanted to wish you a happy Friday morning! @jacksonmahomes Hey Jackson. As your #1 fan I wanted to wish you a happy Friday morning!

It’s curious how many fans took the time to voice how much they do not care about a stranger on the internet that they would have to follow or care enough to click on their post.

As far as schoolyard taunts go, this one hits pretty deep.

wyvern @wyvernprods @jacksonmahomes Look at my kicks they’re worth more than anything you’ve ever done ever @jacksonmahomes Look at my kicks they’re worth more than anything you’ve ever done ever https://t.co/PKJTOPSIMh

The man asked how Twitter has been, and one Twitter user answered the question, at least.

There’s always that one person who has to make things weird.

Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes is something everyone can agree fans need more of.

Some people pay $70 a month to put “The Office” on Comedy Central for eight hours a day. Some people.

Patrick Mahomes taking Ws on and off the field

Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs

Those who are fans of Patrick Mahomes and Fortnite are in for a treat as the two worlds collide. Real world Mahomes and virtual Mahomes are crossing the uncanny valley with a recent special edition release of a Patrick Mahomes skin made just for the game.

The man himself tweeted his approval and dubbed the collaboration a win.

As for the fortunes of the former league MVP and Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes is seeking his third Super Bowl berth in four years as the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the NFL season.

Gone is star receiver Tyreek Hill. In his place are free agent additions JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and rookie Skyy Moore. Star tight end Travis Kelce and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire are returning, so there is some continuity in Andy Reid's prolific offfense.

If the Chiefs hope to make it back to Phoenix, Arizona in early February, they will need Mahomes and the gang to survive the gauntlet of the AFC West.

