"Imagine not only riding your brother’s coattails, but also bringing him down in the process" - NFL fans troll Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson on breaking social media hiatus

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes | SI.com
Son Trinh
ANALYST
Modified Aug 24, 2022 06:19 AM IST

Fans and Jackson Mahomes know what’s coming soon: NFL kickoff. The latter broke his social media silence by asking the Twitterverse, “How have you been?” Patrick Mahomes’s younger brother is no stranger to controversy, but this season it might be different.

Hi Twitter, I’ve missed ya! How have you been?

NFL Twitter certainly has little faith that things will be anything but dramatic when it comes to the star quarterback’s inner circle.

@jacksonmahomes Imagine not only riding your brother’s coattails, but also bringing him down in the process

The number of likes in this reply does supports the ratio.

@jacksonmahomes Hi Jackson, I missed you, take this RATIO

Haterade comes in many different flavors.

@jacksonmahomes go away please

Cannot confirm the sincerity, but it is nice to see regardless.

@jacksonmahomes Hey Jackson. As your #1 fan I wanted to wish you a happy Friday morning!

It’s curious how many fans took the time to voice how much they do not care about a stranger on the internet that they would have to follow or care enough to click on their post.

@jacksonmahomes We don’t miss you now leave

As far as schoolyard taunts go, this one hits pretty deep.

@jacksonmahomes Look at my kicks they’re worth more than anything you’ve ever done ever https://t.co/PKJTOPSIMh

The man asked how Twitter has been, and one Twitter user answered the question, at least.

@jacksonmahomes I’ve been so good!!!

There’s always that one person who has to make things weird.

@jacksonmahomes please send me a picture of your feet

Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes is something everyone can agree fans need more of.

@jacksonmahomes https://t.co/GjqyxVKAfh

Some people pay $70 a month to put “The Office” on Comedy Central for eight hours a day. Some people.

@jacksonmahomes https://t.co/Y8BKZ6i9Nr

Patrick Mahomes taking Ws on and off the field

Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs
Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs

Those who are fans of Patrick Mahomes and Fortnite are in for a treat as the two worlds collide. Real world Mahomes and virtual Mahomes are crossing the uncanny valley with a recent special edition release of a Patrick Mahomes skin made just for the game.

Easy Ws ✅✅ twitter.com/ninja/status/1…

The man himself tweeted his approval and dubbed the collaboration a win.

PATRICK MAHOME'S ICON SKIN HAS BEEN REVEALED!#Fortnite https://t.co/7uzz9zASYt

As for the fortunes of the former league MVP and Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes is seeking his third Super Bowl berth in four years as the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the NFL season.

Gone is star receiver Tyreek Hill. In his place are free agent additions JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and rookie Skyy Moore. Star tight end Travis Kelce and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire are returning, so there is some continuity in Andy Reid's prolific offfense.

If the Chiefs hope to make it back to Phoenix, Arizona in early February, they will need Mahomes and the gang to survive the gauntlet of the AFC West.

