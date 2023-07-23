The life of an NFL reporter isn't for the faint-hearted! When DeAndre Hopkins signed for Tennessee Titans, reporter Paul Kuharsky was thrilled to get a quote from the man himself.

However, as it turns out, the number that Kuharsky had reached out to was an old one, and the current user decided to play along and pretend to be Hopkins.

Kuharsky has now clarified his mistake on his website and stated that he got scammed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"About Those Quotes... DeAndre Hopkins Informs Me I Was Scammed."

The whole thing has now been dealt with and cleaned up. As many have stated, that move could have fooled just about anyone.

Kuharsky looks forward to covering DeAndre Hopkins this season and will hope that this little incident will have no bearing on the future.

DeAndre Hopkins gives the Titans serious firepower

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

One thing that the Titans offense was missing since the departure of A.J. Brown was a star No. 1 receiver to help Ryan Tannehill. Now, with the addition of Hopkins, the veteran quarterback finally has one.

With only Treylon Burks and Chris Moore as known commodities, adding Hopkins now gives the Titans another avenue to use offensively. Of course, Derrick Henry is still going to play a large part in how Tennessee operate, but with Hopkins on the outside, defenses will have to be wary of the threat he possesses.

Training camp is set to begin this week for a host of teams, and as for Hopkins, he will be looking to get down to business straight away. Learning the playbook, getting to know his teammates and the scheme will all be top priorities for the veteran receiver.

With the AFC South thought to be a two-horse race between the Titans and Jacksonville, the addition of Hopkins gives the Titans another weapon in what will no doubt be a close race to the division title.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!