"Tom Brady is the opposite of Teflon" - NFL reporter claims TB12's career is littered with controversies

Tom Brady has seen more than his share of victories, the earliest of which is now earlier than today's rookies can remember. However, for every fan and pundit praising the quarterback, there seems to be an equal number of fans and pundits with bones to pick.

One Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter claimed to know why the quarterback has a long trail of controversies. Writing for the Bucs Report, Ray Kennedy blamed the mass media and their desperation for making anything "stick" in pursuit of clicks and views. Here's how he put it:

"It seems as though Tom Brady is the opposite of Teflon. Nothing is above someone in the media trying to see if it will stick. He’s either the greatest team player of all time, or the biggest 'Richard'. He either respects the game more than anybody else, or he cheats to fill a need to win."

Tom Brady @TomBrady BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though. BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though. https://t.co/lmiCFulwrH

Kennedy continued, claiming the media will always be following Tom Brady. He claimed the talking heads see Brady as a source of income for themselves, so they will continue to focus on him until long after the cow has been milked.

At this point, the ship has sailed on anonymity for the quarterback. The only way for him to truly escape the 24-hour news cycle is to leave the planet or enter into witness protection. Even then, most would agree his odds of escape hover under 100 percent.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Tom Brady is more likely to take his team to the Championship game (70%) than any QB is to complete a pass.



Also, Brady's career win % in the playoffs: 74.5%



He's the best QB in NFL history, twice. Tom Brady is more likely to take his team to the Championship game (70%) than any QB is to complete a pass.Also, Brady's career win % in the playoffs: 74.5% He's the best QB in NFL history, twice. https://t.co/RFNlnOkNGV

What are some of Tom Brady's controversies?

Arguably the oldest controversy concerning the quarterback was regarding the 2001 Tuck Rule, which negated a fumble in a playoff run early in the quarterback's career.

The obscure rule came into play, and many have argued the regulation was invented to allow the quarterback to win. Many detractors called the signal-caller a fraud during this season, which ended with a Super Bowl championship.

In 2007, Spygate dominated the headlines as the New England Patriots were caught spying on the New York Jets during practice to learn their plays ahead of time. Detractors question that if they were only caught in 2007, how many other times did they successfully spy on their opponents?

In 2014, Deflategate dominated the headlines. The crux of the controversy was that the quarterback was accused of either participating in or covering up a team effort to play with slightly deflated footballs. The goal of the trick was to allow the quarterback and receivers to grip and throw the ball better. The controversy followed Brady until 2016, when he served a four-game suspension.

