NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Bills

The Buffalo Bills have finally narrowed their roster down to 53. Every team has made some tough cuts today, and the Buffalo Bills are no exception. Notable preseason standouts like safety Josh Thomas and tight end Jacob Hollister will head to the waiver wire.

The Bills also made a roster move, trading Darryl Johnson to the Panthers for a sixth-round pick and creating space on their defensive depth chart. They will once again be chasing the AFC East crown.

Buffalo Bills 53-man roster

Bills offense

The Buffalo Bills retained most of the pieces from their top 10 offense last season and will mimic that success this upcoming campaign. Josh Allen ranked #10 in the top 100 NFL players' list, with his go-to man, Stefon Diggs, coming in right behind Allen at #11. Cole Beasley also made the list at #96.

From No. 87 to No. 10 in just a year.



There's a reason @JoshAllenQB made one of the biggest leaps in this year's #NFLTop100. 📈



📺: #NFLTop100 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/blFOJ0mmQJ — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2021

The Bills will look to continue their success in dominating teams with the deep ball.

Quarterback - Josh Allen, Mitch Trubisky

Running back - Zack Moss, David Singletary, Matt Breida, Taiwan Jones

Fullback - Reggie Gilman

Wide receiver - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Jake Kumerow, Isaiah McKenzie, Marquez Stevenson

Tight end - Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney

Offensive lineman- Ryan Bates, Daryl Williams, Cody Ford

Offensive tackle - Tommy Doyle, Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown

Offensive guard - Ike Boettger, Jon Feliciano

Center - Mitch Morse

Bills defense

After ranking 14th in total defense, the Bills focused on shoring up their defense this offseason to match their top 10 offense. Star cornerback Tre'Davious White anchors the defense. The Bills also brought in defensive end Gregory Rousseau, who has impressed in the preseason, to help chase down opposing quarterbacks.

Gregory Rousseau has a 33% QB Pressure percentage during the 2021 preseason and that ranks first out of rookies....🔥



Will his contribution to the DL be what makes the #Bills a top 10 defense again?



stats via @PFF_College | #GoBill pic.twitter.com/O1GnQb9lvB — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) August 23, 2021

Defensive end - Gregory Rousseau, Jerry Hughes, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, Efe Obada, Mario Addison

Defensive tackle - Justin Zimmer, Ed Oliver, Vernon Butler, Sara Schmidle, Harrison Phillips

Linebacker - Tyler Matakevich, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein, Andre Smith, Tyrel Dodson, Matt Milano

Cornerback - Taron Johnson, Tre'Davious White, Dane Jackson, Siran Neal, Levi Wallace

Free safety - Micah Hyde, Jaquan Johnson

Strong safety - Jordan Poyer, Damar Hamlin

Bills special teams

"If you score all of your team's points, win and kick field goals of 53, 48, 46, 37, 29 and 40 yards, you will be my special teams player of the week."



Tyler Bass earns national recognition for his Week 7 performance: https://t.co/OwSd3VhgVM pic.twitter.com/VctL46x7ht — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 27, 2020

The Bills will look to continue their dominance after posting a top-five special teams unit in 2020. The Bills signed punter Matt Haack to partner second-year kicker Tyler Bass.

Kicker - Tyler Bass

Punter - Matt Haack

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar