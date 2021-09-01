NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Bills

The Buffalo Bills have finally narrowed their roster down to 53. Every team has made some tough cuts today, and the Buffalo Bills are no exception. Notable preseason standouts like safety Josh Thomas and tight end Jacob Hollister will head to the waiver wire.
The Bills also made a roster move, trading Darryl Johnson to the Panthers for a sixth-round pick and creating space on their defensive depth chart. They will once again be chasing the AFC East crown.
Buffalo Bills 53-man roster
Bills offense
The Buffalo Bills retained most of the pieces from their top 10 offense last season and will mimic that success this upcoming campaign. Josh Allen ranked #10 in the top 100 NFL players' list, with his go-to man, Stefon Diggs, coming in right behind Allen at #11. Cole Beasley also made the list at #96.
The Bills will look to continue their success in dominating teams with the deep ball.
Quarterback - Josh Allen, Mitch Trubisky
Running back - Zack Moss, David Singletary, Matt Breida, Taiwan Jones
Fullback - Reggie Gilman
Wide receiver - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Jake Kumerow, Isaiah McKenzie, Marquez Stevenson
Tight end - Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney
Offensive lineman- Ryan Bates, Daryl Williams, Cody Ford
Offensive tackle - Tommy Doyle, Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown
Offensive guard - Ike Boettger, Jon Feliciano
Center - Mitch Morse
Bills defense
After ranking 14th in total defense, the Bills focused on shoring up their defense this offseason to match their top 10 offense. Star cornerback Tre'Davious White anchors the defense. The Bills also brought in defensive end Gregory Rousseau, who has impressed in the preseason, to help chase down opposing quarterbacks.
Defensive end - Gregory Rousseau, Jerry Hughes, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, Efe Obada, Mario Addison
Defensive tackle - Justin Zimmer, Ed Oliver, Vernon Butler, Sara Schmidle, Harrison Phillips
Linebacker - Tyler Matakevich, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein, Andre Smith, Tyrel Dodson, Matt Milano
Cornerback - Taron Johnson, Tre'Davious White, Dane Jackson, Siran Neal, Levi Wallace
Free safety - Micah Hyde, Jaquan Johnson
Strong safety - Jordan Poyer, Damar Hamlin
Bills special teams
The Bills will look to continue their dominance after posting a top-five special teams unit in 2020. The Bills signed punter Matt Haack to partner second-year kicker Tyler Bass.
Kicker - Tyler Bass
Punter - Matt Haack