NFL Rumors: $48 million Bengals star posing problem for Joe Burrow’s offense

Joe Burrow is looking to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to the playoffs for the third time in his NFL career this upcoming season. The quarterback will have one of the league's top offenses, but that could be a major issue due to one of the team's top stars.

Running back Joe Mixon signed a four-year, $48 million extension in 2020. His contract is hampering the team's salary cap and it might get worse within the next few weeks.

Per sports agent Joel Corry, Mixon's contract could cause the Bengals to ask him to take a pay cut this season (via CBS):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The situation could continue to get worse in the coming weeks. There is plenty of speculation that the Bengals will ask Mixon to take a pay cut from his $10.1 million 2023 salary before the regular season starts in early September."

Joe Mixon would carry a cap hit of nearly $12.8 million if the Cincinnati Bengals cannot get him to take a salary cut. It is the third-highest cap hit amongst running backs this season. The former Oklahoma Sooner star helped Joe Burrow and the offense.

He led the team in both rushing yards (814) and touchdowns (seven) while getting 441 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game. Cincinnati added to their running back room in this year's NFL draft, selecting Chase Brown out of Illinois.

In January, the 26-year-old reportedly brandished a firearm at a woman in downtown Cincinnati. Mixon pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing in April.

Would the Bengals cut Joe Mixon?

Cincinnati RB Joe Mixon

It is unknown if the league will suspend Mixon for the incident in January. Cincinnati has not indicated that they would cut the Pro Bowler, and their depth at running back is slim.

Kelsey Conway @KelseyLConway



The documents say Mixon is wanted for aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a gun at the victim. Major breaking news: There has been an arrest warrant issued for #Bengals RB Joe Mixon, according to Hamilton County Court records.The documents say Mixon is wanted for aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a gun at the victim. @FOX19 first to report Major breaking news: There has been an arrest warrant issued for #Bengals RB Joe Mixon, according to Hamilton County Court records. The documents say Mixon is wanted for aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a gun at the victim. @FOX19 first to report

Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams are the lone running backs from last season's team.

Samaje Perine left to join the Denver Broncos this off-season. He had 394 yards and two touchdowns with Cincinnati in 2022.

As such, it seems overwhelmingly likely that Joe Burrow will have Mixon this upcoming season, but it may not be for all 17 games.

Poll : 0 votes