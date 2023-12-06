NFL Rumors: Bears eyeing Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl-winning OC with Matt Eberflus on the hot seat

The Chicago Bears have a big offseason ahead of them in 2024. The team will likely have two picks in the top seven of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the franchise is expected to clean the house before they get into the war room on draft night.

Head coach Matt Eberflus will likely be relieved of his duties as the team will look to go in a new direction after a disappointing run with the former Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts coach. The Bears are reportedly eyeing a Super Bowl-winning coach to lead the franchise in 2024.

Per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, the Bears will eye two-time Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the potential head coaching vacancy. The veteran offensive guru is currently the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. However, he isn't the only big-name coach that the Bears are currently looking to land.

Bieniemy will also reportedly be a candidate to take over as the head coach of the Commanders. The team's current head coach, Ron Rivera, will likely be relieved of his duties by the end of the season after enduring a poor season. The former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator will be in demand in the 2024 offseason.

Patrick Mahomes struggling without Eric Bieniemy, while Sam Howell thrives

Eric Bieniemy's contribution to the Chiefs' success since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback was often diminished due to head coach Andy Reid's presence and the quarterback's ability to improvise and make miraculous plays.

However, since Bieniemy's departure in the 2023 offseason, Mahomes and the Chiefs offense have struggled to be as impactful as they often are. The reigning NFL and Super Bowl has been affected the most by his former offensive coordinator's departure to Washington.

Mahomes is averaging career lows in passing yards per game, passer rating, yards-per-pass completion, and quarterback rating.

On the flip side, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is having an outstanding season. The second-year quarterback ranks second in the league in passing yards, trailing only Houston Texans' rookie sensation C.J. Stroud. He's also 12th in the league in touchdown passes with 18 despite being sacked 58 times, 14 more than the next highest.

Bieniemy's reputation has been bolstered since his exit from the Chiefs. The long-time offensive coordinator could finally get an opportunity to lead a franchise. It remains to be seen whether the Bears or the Commanders pull the trigger and hand over the reins of the franchise in 2024 to the two-time Super Bowl winner.