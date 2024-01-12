Jim Harbaugh’s coaching future is probably one of the top storylines in the NFL despite the massive interest around the NFL Playoffs, starting this weekend. In the last 48 hours, three longest-serving American football coaches - Nick Saban (Alabama), Pete Caroll (Seattle Seahawks), and Bill Belichick (New England Patriots) - moved away from their respective teams.

With a lot of coaching staff movements expected from now till the offseason, Harbaugh is tipped to make a return to the NFL. The Michigan head coach has long been negotiating a contract extension with the university and it’s unclear if he’s committed to coaching at Ann Arbor in 2024.

The Los Angeles Chargers, meanwhile, are in pursuit of a new head coach and a general manager and all eyes are on the national championship-winning coach Harbaugh.

The Athletic reports that the Chargers have emerged as Harbaugh’s ‘first choice’ as other NFL teams scramble for the services of the in-demand head coach.

"League insiders think the Chargers would be Harbaugh’s first choice because it would remind him of the underachieving but veteran-laden team he took over in San Francisco in 2011,” the report stated.

Jim Harbaugh to Chargers? LA aggressive in hunt for a head coach and GM in 2024

Earlier on Thursday, Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline reported that Michigan alum and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is attempting to keep Harbaugh as the Wolverines head coach.

As per the report, Ross’ rumored contract offer for the sought-after head coach is around $150 million over 10 years or $15 million annually. For Harbaugh to consider making a switch to the NFL, a $15 to $20 million-a-year project should seal the deal.

A return to the NFL would be lucrative for Harbaugh, who went 44-19-1 during his four seasons as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014. The 60-year-old coach is fresh off guiding Michigan to a national title, and reports suggest that Harbaugh is open to options after spending nearly a decade in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh has gone 89-25 in his nine seasons at Michigan, and NFL teams have taken note of his outstanding run. But are the Chargers a good fit for Harbaugh? They certainly seem more of a natural fit than other teams in the mix. The Chargers have a talented roster ready to win now, with a versatile quarterback in Justin Herbert and the front office won't hesitate to give Harbaugh the freedom to build his team the way he wants.