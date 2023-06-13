NFL Rumors: Insider labels Stefon Diggs as “untradable” after Sean McDermott’s concerning comments about Bills WR’s situation

Could Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs be looking for a trade? The three-time Pro Bowl wideout missed mandatory minicamp according to head coach Sean McDermott. However, according to Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, Diggs showed up to minicamp yesterday, took a physical, and said that he will be with the team for the entirety of minicamp.

It's a weird situation nevertheless, but a "concerning" one according to McDermott. Diggs signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Bills through the 2026 season last April and it's odd for him to be missing mandatory training camp.

Could he be forcing a trade out of Buffalo? Maybe, maybe not. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport thinks it's near impossible for the team to trade him due to his contract:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It is basically impossible for Stefon Diggs to not be on the Bills this season. Stefon Diggs’ contract because of the way it's structured is essentially untradable and he's also, you know, everything, I guess could be money, but he's making $24 million this year based on the new $96 million deal he signed last year.

"So this doesn't feel to me like it's about the money because that is a whole lot of money."

He thinks that there could be something else besides money that is making Diggs upset about his current situation:

"But there's definitely something I mean, remember last year, he left before talking to reporters against the Bengals, I think it was, it was there was some sideline stuff."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



The way his contract is structured he essentially can't be moved" ~



#PMSLive "It's basically impossible for Stefon Diggs to not be on the Bills this season..The way his contract is structured he essentially can't be moved" ~ @RapSheet "It's basically impossible for Stefon Diggs to not be on the Bills this season..The way his contract is structured he essentially can't be moved" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive https://t.co/K4McZ2wx8y

According to multiple sources, Diggs was present at the team facility but left early on Tuesday before practice.

How much Will Stefon Diggs earn during the 2023 season?

Stefon Diggs during Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

Stefon Diggs is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and he is being paid like one. Last offseason he signed a four-year $96 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills.

Diggs is set to earn $24.49 million this season but has a cap hit of just $14.8 million which is the seventh-highest for a WR this season. He will have cap hits of over $20 million in the next three seasons and has made $83 million in eight seasons thus far.

Diggs has been a key component in the Bills' offense since being traded to the team in 2020. He made three straight Pro Bowls from 2020 to 2022, and is still in his prime.

Diggs' situation in Buffalo is a little confusing, but it's nothing the two sides can't figure out.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Ian Rapoport, The Pat McAfee Show, and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes