NFL Rumors: Insider projects Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins to join forces with Aaron Rodgers in New York

Aaron Rodgers is excited to be in New York and he has a pretty good roster around him to compete for a Super Bowl. The Jets have one of the best defenses in the league, and with the addition of Rodgers, their offense is likely to take off in 2023.

The AFC East team could even add more star players to their team, as senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, in his recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show indicated that the Jets could sign Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins.

Here's what Schefter said:

"I proposed on my podcast that the New York Jets to take a run at Dalvin Cook, like that makes sense. To me. If you look at the Jet schedule, early in the year, it's a gauntlet… and we don't know how soon and how effective Breece Hall is going to be coming back from the ACL that he suffered in week seven last year."

"So, Breece Hall is not 100% and you can compliment him with a guy like Dalvin Cook, now maybe you do a deal, Dalvin and you say DeAndre, we'd love to have you here too, in New York."

Getting both Dalvin Cooks and DeAndre Hopkins is going to be a very tough task for any team, but both could be motivated to win a Super Bowl with Rodgers.

If the Jets are able to add these two-star players to what already is a stacked offense, then they will be deemed as the biggest threat to Kansas City Chiefs' crown. It remains to be seen whether or not it occurs, but Schefter has certainly raised a possibility that must be monitored.

@AdamSchefter #PMSLive "The New York Jets making a run at Dalvin Cook would make sense to me" "The New York Jets making a run at Dalvin Cook would make sense to me" @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/khKvyJLm9J

Aaron Rodgers already has a plethora of weapons

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

One of the biggest reasons why Aaron Rodgers decided to get traded to the New York Jets was due to their roster. He has great players around him, and with their help, he could possibly win another MVP award.

Apart from having Garrett Wilson, the Jets also added Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard via the free agency, and with Breece Hall as the running back, this team will be tough to deal with. Winning the Super Bowl will be difficult, but the Jets will be contenders as long as Rodgers is around.

