NFL Rumors: Jerry Jones not ruling out Ezekiel Elliott’s return following Ronald Jones’ PED suspension

Well, here we are yet again with Jerry Jones and the possibility of Ezekiel Elliott returning to the Dallas Cowboys. After Elliott was moved on from the Cowboys after a poor season last year (although he did have 12 rushing touchdowns), Dallas is moving on ... or so was thought.

Despite the running back room being loaded with Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn, the looming shadow of Elliott won't go away, and Jerry has again stoked the fire.

On 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that the Cowboys are "reading the tea leaves" when it comes to Zeke, via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

"We're reading the tea leaves. He's not ruled out at all."

With Ronald Jones suspended for the first two regular season games for PED use, one can see how the option of Zeke might be appealing. But in truth, that ship has set sail and coach Mike McCarthy said as much as the Cowboys are in the midst of training camp.

It seems that many fans, including Jerry, aren't ready to cut the cord with Ezekiel Elliott, and until he is signed with a different team, these links will continue to pop up.

Why Ezekiel Elliott won't sign back with the Cowboys

With Elliott still out in the wilderness, along with a host of other good running backs, many wonder when or even if he will sign with another team. But right now, one thing is for sure, it won't be Dallas.

With young backs in Davis, Dowdle, Vaughn and even Hunter Luepke, there is no reason to stunt their development with the signing of Zeke.

Last season, Zeke wasn't the same player, and as such, Pollard took over the No. 1 role. Now with Pollard the leading guy and a host of young backs who are hungry to take their chances in training camp, there's no reason to sign Elliott.

After all, if they were going to sign Zeke, they would have already. Ezekiel Elliott needs to sign with a team sooner rather than later so this talk can be put to bed.