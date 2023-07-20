NFL Rumors: Jets HC Robert Saleh makes major admission in Dalvin Cook pursuit

The Dalvin Cook sweepstakes are still in full flow, but as we approach training camp, one potential suitor in the New York Jets and Robert Saleh have given an indication of their interest.

With Cook one of a group of highly talented running backs currently without a team, the Jets have been rumored to be a potential landing spot for the Pro Bowl star.

But are the Jets genuinely interested in securing his services? Coach Saleh spoke to the media and addressed the potential of Cook becoming a Jet (via nbcsports.com):

“Obviously, you never want to say no to a great player. I’ll leave (general manager) Joe (Douglas) to that one. I know there’s a lot of contractual stuff that goes with it. But he is a good one.”

So what can we take from that?

Putting it simply, Saleh is interested in having a player like Dalvin Cook on his team, but he also understands that the kind of salary that the Pro Bowl running back will be asking for might be a touch too rich for the Jets.

With the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins also rumored to be interested in Dalvin Cook, the running back will have no shortage of suitors when he makes a decision on where he wants to play.

Where could Dalvin Cook play in 2023?

Where Dalvin Cook will play is perhaps the biggest unknown of the NFL offseason. Dalvin Cook isn't the only running back looking for a job, as Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette are also in the wilderness. Not to mention the contract situations with Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley as well.

For Cook, many think it will be between the Bills (where his brother plays) and the Dolphins (Miami is his hometown) as to where he will play in 2023. But Saleh's comments suggest that if the opportunity arises for the Jets to go after Cook, they will.

Took paycut: Joe Mixon, Aaron Jones



Cut: Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette



Tagged, but no deal: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard.



Wanted new deal and asked for trade: Austin Ekeler



Has been a FA all offseason: Kareem Hunt Veteran RBs this offseason:Took paycut: Joe Mixon, Aaron JonesCut: Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Leonard FournetteTagged, but no deal: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard.Wanted new deal and asked for trade: Austin EkelerHas been a FA all offseason: Kareem Hunt twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

With Breece Hall coming back from injury, ideally, New York would like to ease him back into the fold. Having Dalvin Cook would help massively with that.

As training camp approaches, noone is the wiser as to where these several star running backs will play in 2023, if at all, but the Jets are seemingly in the race for Cook's services.

